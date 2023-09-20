Intrial Hydrlloids Market Size, Share, Growth Report 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrocolloids market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $11.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $14.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023-2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The exponential growth in the natural and clean-label food consumption across the food and beverage industry due to its growing awareness has influenced the use of hydrocolloids. They are widely used in food production for their ability to improve texture, stability, and overall quality of varifood products. Hydrocolloids find extensive applications in the food and beverage industry. They are used as thickening agents in sauces, dressings, and soups, as gelling agents in jams and jellies, and as stabilizers in dairy products like yogurt and ice cream. Download an Illustrative overview: Hydrocolloids Market Scope:

Market Estimated Size (2023) USD 11.2 billion Projected Market Valuation (2028) USD 14.5 billion Value-based CAGR (2023-2028) 5.4%

Multifunctionality of hydrocolloids to lead to wide range of applications

Rise in demand for clean-label products due to rise in health and wellness trend Expansion of ready meal and convenience food industry to catalyze demand Market Opportunities

Emerging markets in Asia pacific and Africa

Hydrocolloids to replace and reduce other ingredients in food products Increase in investments in R&D

Hydrocolloids Market major players covered in the report, such as:



Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

Ingredion (US)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Associated Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Palsgaard A/S (Denmark)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (US)

DSM (Netherlands) Ashland (US)



Hydrocolloids Market by Type



Gelatin

Xanthan gum

Carrageenan

Alginates

Agar

Pectin

Guar gum

Locust bean gum (LBG)

Gum Arabic

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC)



Hydrocolloids Market by Application



Food & Beverage

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat & Poultry Products

Sauces & Dressings

Dairy Products

Other food & beverages (baby foods, beverages, and prepared foods)

Cosmetics & personal care products Pharmaceuticals



Hydrocolloids Market by Function



Thickener

Stabilizers

Gelling agents

Fat replacers

Coating materials Other functions (Emulsifier and moisture-binding agents.)



Hydrocolloids Market by Source



Botanical

Microbial

Animal

Seaweed Synthetic



Hydrocolloids Market by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Row



The key stakeholders in the Hydrocolloids Market include:



Hydrocolloid Manufacturers: These companies are at the core of the market, producing hydrocolloids like agar-agar, pectin, carrageenan, and xanthan gum from natural sources. They supply these ingredients to variindustries.

Food and Beverage Manufacturers: Food and beverage companies are major users of hydrocolloids, employing them as thickening agents, stabilizers, and gelling agents in their products. These manufacturers depend on a stable supply of high-quality hydrocolloids.

Pharmaceutical Industry: The pharmaceutical industry uses hydrocolloids in the formulation of medicines, including tablets, capsules, and suspensions. Consistency and quality of hydrocolloids are vital for drug delivery systems.

Cosmetics and Personal Care Manufacturers: Hydrocolloids are utilized in cosmetic and personal care products, such as lotions, creams, and shampoos, to provide texture, viscosity, and stability.

Food Service Providers: Restaurants, caterers, and food service companies rely on hydrocolloids for variculinary applications, including sauce preparation, texture modification, and gluten-free recipe development.

Retailers: Grocery stores and supermarkets play a role in the hydrocolloid market by selling products that contain hydrocolloids, catering to consumer demand for texture-enhanced and healthier food options.

Research and Development (R&D) Organizations: Research institutions and R&D departments within companies work on innovation and the development of new hydrocolloid products, as well as improving existing ones.

Regulatory Authorities: Government agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in Europe regulate the safety and labeling of hydrocolloids used in food and pharmaceuticals.

Industry Associations: Trade associations, such as the International Food Additives Council (IFAC) and the International Association of Food Hydrocolloids (IAFH), represent the interests of hydrocolloid manufacturers and users, promoting industry standards and collaboration. Raw Material Suppliers: Providers of raw materials, such as seaweed for agar-agar production or fruit pulp for pectin extraction, are crucial to the hydrocolloid supply chain.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:



Diverse Applications: Hydrocolloids have a wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry, including thickeners, stabilizers, gelling agents, and emulsifiers. They are crucial for achieving desired textures and qualities in variproducts.

Natural Sourcing: There is a growing preference for natural and plant-based ingredients in food products. Hydrocolloids derived from sources like seaweed, fruits, and legumes are favored for their clean label appeal.

Clean-Label Trend: The clean-label trend, which emphasizes simplicity and transparency in ingredient lists, is driving the demand for hydrocolloids as alternatives to synthetic additives and stabilizers.

Health and Wellness: Hydrocolloids are used to create healthier food products by reducing fat content, enhancing mouthfeel, and improving overall product quality while meeting dietary requirements.

Gluten-Free Products: Hydrocolloids play a vital role in gluten-free formulations, helping to replicate the texture and structure of gluten-containing products.

Customized Solutions: Manufacturers are increasingly seeking tailored hydrocolloid solutions to meet specific product requirements, driving innovation in hydrocolloid blends and formulations.

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Applications: Hydrocolloids are used in pharmaceuticals for drug delivery and in cosmetics and personal care products for their texture-modifying and stabilizing properties.

Sustainability Concerns: Sustainable sourcing and production practices are gaining importance in the hydrocolloids market, with a foon responsible harvesting and environmental impact reduction.

Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with food safety regulations and labeling requirements is essential for hydrocolloid manufacturers to ensure the safety and quality of their products. Global Market Growth: The hydrocolloids market is experiencing steady growth globally, driven by the increasing demand for processed and convenience foods, as well as evolving consumer preferences.



