Tunein Premium Now Available To Lucid Owners

"Lucid is dedicated to providing an exceptional driving experience, and our collaboration with TuneIn is a significant step forward in enhancing our customer offerings," stated Mike Bell, Senior Vice President of Digital at Lucid Group. "By incorporating TuneIn Premium service, we aim to elevate the in-car entertainment experience, offering a smooth and enjoyable audio streaming service that aligns perfectly with Lucid's foon innovation and quality."

TuneIn is dedicated to the advancement of transportation through enhancing in-vehicle listening experiences. TuneIn's integration tackles signal interferences caused by EVs' powerful batteries by enabling seamless streaming of top-notch radio and audio content from global sources directly into EVs. TuneIn enables drivers to enjoy their favorite content while commuting to work, running errands or picking up their children, without having to compromise their choice of vehicle.

“Lucid truly thinks beyond mobility in their design of top-of-the-line vehicles that provide both luxury and comfort,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn.“TuneIn's mission of transforming radio for the EV generation takes another large step forward through seamless access to our extensive collection of Premium content in Lucid's advanced infotainment system to provide an even better listener experience.”

Highlights of the deal include:



TuneIn Premium is now integrated directly into the Lucid infotainment system.

Lucid owners not currently subscribed to TuneIn Premium will receive an extended 90-day free trial of TuneIn's Premium subscription. With TuneIn Premium service, Lucid owners gain access to live music and sports programming including live college football play-by-play, NHL games and 40+ commercial-free music and radio channels. Lucid owners also get top-tier news networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, ESPN Radio, Fox News Radio and Bloomberg without advertising interruptions through TuneIn Premium.



TuneIn is globally accessible in over 100+ countries and across more than 200 devices and vehicles. The audio service is also accessible through multiple voice assistants, including Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby and smart speakers, including Sonos and Bose.

About TuneIn :

TuneIn, the world's leading live audio service, brings together live radio, sports, news, music, podcasts and audiobooks from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels.

