Elutia To Participate In A Panel Dission At The Cantor Global Healthcarenference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a company pioneering drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on a panel at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. The panel discussion will take place in New York on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8:00 am ET.
A live webcast of the panel can be accessed by visiting the Company's Events & Presentations webpage or by clicking here . A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.
Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Cantor Fitzgerald representative.
About Elutia
Elutia develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .
Investors:
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
