Newlake Capital To Attend Benzinga Cannabis Capitalnference On September 27Th And 28Th In Chicago

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Date: Thursday, September 27-28

Location: Chicago, IL

Register: here

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake's management team, please contact your Benzinga representative, or email KStrategic Communications at .

Contact Information:

LMeyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.



Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KStrategic Communications



PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

McKenna Miller

KStrategic Communications



PH: (212) 896-1254