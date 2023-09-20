Newlake Capital To Attend Benzinga Cannabis Capitalnference On September 27Th And 28Th In Chicago

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW CANAAN, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or“NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, LMeyer, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary, and Jarrett Annenberg, Senior Vice President and Head of Investments, will attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to be held September 27-28, 2023 in Chicago.
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Date: Thursday, September 27-28
Location: Chicago, IL
Register: here
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake's management team, please contact your Benzinga representative, or email KStrategic Communications at . About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triplebasis. For more information, please visit
Contact Information:
LMeyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KStrategic Communications
PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KStrategic Communications
PH: (212) 896-1254
MENAFN20092023004107003653ID1107106427
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.