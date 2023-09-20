Hudson RPO Celebrates 14Nsecutive Years On HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List Of Top Global RPO Providers

Annual Client Satisfaction Survey Reflects the Views of Senior HR Decision Makers

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions company owned by Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON), announced today that for the 14th consecutive year it has ranked among HRO Today magazine's Baker's Dozen list of top enterprise recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) providers. Hudson RPO's ranking improved to #6 position, a new company record in the“Overall Enterprise RPO Leaders” category, surpassing its previbest of 9th place.

“Our inclusion on the Baker's Dozen list for top global RPO providers for the 14th consecutive year is reflective of the best-in-class services we continue to deliver to our clients. This year's 6th place overall finish marks an all-time best for Hudson RPO and is a testament to the strength of the relationships we have forged and nurtured with our clients over the years,” said Jeff Eberwein, Global CEO of Hudson RPO.

“We believe we are well positioned to capitalize on our enhanced reputation and brand awareness to gain market share and take advantage of opportunities arising from a burgeoning RPO market and increasing adoption of outsourcing services worldwide,” added Mr. Eberwein.

Alongside it's highest-ever overall ranking, Hudson RPO also received recognition in three additional key areas: Breadth of Service, Size of Deal, and Quality of Service. These distinctions underscore the company's focused commitment to client excellence through high-quality, end-to-end solutions.

The annual RPO Baker's Dozen list is based on a survey of industry professionals, including RPO clients, who analyze and rank services offered across the market. The Baker's Dozen survey is considered a leading global indicator of top recruitment outsourcing providers.

Results of the Baker's Dozen were based on a client satisfaction survey completed by 500 verified global customers who use recruitment outsourcing services. Respondents rated RPO providers on the overall breadth of service, deal size, and service quality.

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we design tailored solutions to meet our clients' strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visitat or contactat .

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

212 836-9611 /