Power Tools Market Size To Surpassd 36.82 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 4.3%

Asia Pacific has been recognized to be the dominant and exponentially growing region in the global market.

Material Removal Tools to Witness High Growth during the Forecast Period due to VariIndustrial Applications

Electric Segment to Depict Highest Growth Rate with Rising Demand from Construction Sector Development of Multi-Purpose Products and Additional Accessories to Lay the Foundation for Future Growth Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 4.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 36.82 billion Base Year 2022 Power Tools Market Size in 2022 USD 26.61 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 Segments covered By Mode of Operation, By Tool Type, By Application, By Region

Browse Complete Report Details:

Drivers and Restraints:

Expansion of Construction and Manufacturing to Increase Market Value

Expansion of construction and manufacturing activities is one of the major driving factors of the power tools market growth. Key market players are manufacturing corded and cordless tools that allow construction workers to use them across variapplications. Also, small and mid-sized manufacturing enterprises are bound to use these tools to their capabilities and flexibility. Additionally, manufacturers have been offering advanced products through collaboration and research. Companies such as Atlas CoAB, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and others have been developing energy-efficient power tool products integrated with innovative technologies.

However, power fluctuations of raw materials are anticipated to limit the market growth.

Segmentation:

By Mode of Operation



Electric

Pneumatic Others (Hydraulic)

By Tool Type



Drilling & Fastening Tools

Material Removal Tools

Sawing and Cutting tools

Demolition Tools Others (Routing Tools etc.)

By Application



DIY

Industrial

Manufacturing

Automotive

Construction

Energy Others (Ship building, etc.)

By Region



North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate with Growing Industrialization, Infrastructure Development, and Urbanization

Asia Pacific is set to lead the global power tools market share due to growing industrialization, infrastructure development, and urbanization. India is expected to witness significant growth due to Industry 4.0 and enhanced production in the manufacturing sector. India is one of the developing countries in the market due to increasing automotive manufacturing clusters and heavy construction sector development.

The Middle East & Africa market is set to have a positive impact due to growing product adoption across the construction, power and energy, and oil & gas sectors. Presence of several players is also finding these regions to be potential zones to expand their business portfolios.

Europe and North America are expected to grow steadily steady influence on the market with their steady demand for power tools and stagnant production rate.

Quick Buy - Power Tools Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Dewalt Enhanced its Product Lineup by Adding Outdoor Power Tools

Market participants have a strong presence in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The companies have been focusing on the acquisition of small and mid-sized companies. It allows them to expand their businesses and customer bases in other regions/countries. In February 2021, Dewalt enhanced its lineup by adding outdoor power tools for the preparation for lawn & home maintenance season and spring landscaping.

Power Tools Market Power Tools Market Tags Power Tools Market Power Tools Market Growth Power Tools Market Share Power Tools Market Size Power Tool Industry Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />