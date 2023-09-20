AGM Statement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
( the“Company”)
Legal Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
AGM Results Statement
The board of the Company (“ Board” ) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20 September 2023, all of the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:
| Resolution
| Votes For
(including discretion)
| Votes Against
| Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023.
| 414,547
| 0
| Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
| 370,919
| 43,628
| Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.
| 367,961
| 46,586
| Resolution 4 - To re-elect Ernie Richardson as a Director.
| 381,218
| 19,905
| Resolution 5 - To re-elect Tim Dowlen as a Director.
| 369,086
| 32,037
| Resolution 6 - To re-elect Carol Thompson as a Director.
| 401,010
| 113
| Resolution 7 - To reappoint Deloitte LLP as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration
| 386,104
| 28,280
| Resolution 8 – Authority to Allot Shares
| 386,518
| 27,866
| Resolution 9 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
| 385,834
| 28,224
| Resolution 10 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares
| 394,246
| 20,138
| Resolution 11 – Authorisation for the Company to hold General Meetings
| 414,189
| 358
