AGM Statement


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

( the“Company”)


Legal Entity Identity number: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

AGM Results Statement

The board of the Company (“ Board” ) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20 September 2023, all of the resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For
(including discretion) 		Votes Against
Resolution 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023. 414,547 0
Resolution 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 370,919 43,628
Resolution 3 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 367,961 46,586
Resolution 4 - To re-elect Ernie Richardson as a Director. 381,218 19,905
Resolution 5 - To re-elect Tim Dowlen as a Director. 369,086 32,037
Resolution 6 - To re-elect Carol Thompson as a Director. 401,010 113
Resolution 7 - To reappoint Deloitte LLP as auditor and to authorise the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration 386,104 28,280
Resolution 8 – Authority to Allot Shares 386,518 27,866
Resolution 9 – Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights 385,834 28,224
Resolution 10 – Authority to Make Market Purchases of Own Shares 394,246 20,138
Resolution 11 – Authorisation for the Company to hold General Meetings 414,189 358

