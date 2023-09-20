AR Names New Distributors In Europe, Expanding Its Global Distributionwork

All three distributors specialize in the sales and marketing of RF/Microwave instruments.

Effective October 1, 2023:



Elhyte is appointed as AR's distributor in France,

Meis appointed as AR's distributor in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Tactron is appointed as AR's distributor in Germany and Austria.

Jerry Miller, AR Sales Vice President, states,“We are confident that these relationships will provide our customers with timely, valued solutions.”

AR will continue to provide company-owned maintenance and repair service out of Paris, France.

About AR

For over 50 years, AR has played a significant role in the success of the aerospace, defense, automotive, medical, commercial, and telindustries. The RF/Microwave Instrumentation division of AR provides Total RF Test Solutions by offering customers RF test instrumentation, RF test systems, and EMC test software. In addition to the complete array of product solutions, AR brings world-class customer service and application support; from calibration and regular maintenance to troubleshooting and repairs, you can depend on AR's service and support teams.

For more information, contact AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation, 160 Schoolhouse Rd., Souderton, PA 18964 by phone 215-723-8181 or

About Elhyte

For over 40 years, Elhyte has developed the RF/Microwave, millimeter wave and submillimeter wave components, test equipment and subsystems business in France by selecting very innovative partners and bringing competitive solutions to our customers. ELHYTE is recognized for its excellent customer service.

For more information, please contact ELHYTE, 8-10 Rue du Bois Sauvage, 91000 Evry, France by phone +33 (0) 1 71 63 14 30 or

About Me

Since 1995, Melcom's objective has been to provide the very best technical and commercial support to our customers, by offering an innovative, high quality and high performance product portfolio to the RF, Microwave and millimeter wave industry. Our extensive experience over the years has seen successful delivery of major programs across the Defense, Space, Test & Measurement, Commercial Aerospace and Commercial Communications market sectors.

For more information, please contact MeElectronics Ltd, Quantum House, 59-61 Guildford Street, Chertsey, Surrey, KT16 9AX, United Kingdom by phone +44(0)1932565544 or

About Tactron

For around 40 years, Tactron has been the consultant and specialist for RF and Microwave components, measurement instruments and systems for applications in the automotive, military, healthcare, test & measurement and satellite communication markets. We have proudly provided high quality services and products with a proven track record since 1984.

For more information, contact Tactron Elektronik GmbH &KG, Lochhamer Schlag 5, 82166 Graefelfing Germany by phone: +49 89895569 0 or