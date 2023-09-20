Auctoria Joins NVIDIA Inception

auctoria logo

auctoria, an AI software co. that enables limitless creation of unique 3D models & immersive worlds has joined NVIDIA's Inception program to nurture startups.

GLIWICE, POLAND, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- auctoria , an AI software company that enables limitless creation of unique 3D models and immersive worlds for the gaming and film industries, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

The auctoria software enables game developers and filmmakers to automate and optimize the creation of 3D objects and environments – saving them time and money while producing strikingly beautiful graphics.

Joining NVIDIA Inception will help auctoria expand its offerings to the broader ecosystem. The program will also offer auctoria the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations. Additionally, auctoria plans to take advantage of OpenUSD by developing on NVIDIA Omniverse , a software platform for developing unified 3D workflows and OpenUSD applications to enable industrial digitalization, to create fast and easy environments for users.

“We're excited about the opportunity to get support and guidance from the NVIDIA Inception program,” said Aleksander Caban, CEO at auctoria.“auctoria offers the only AI-based software that enables the creation of complete 3D world models. Joining Inception will giveadditional resources to help grow our company and launch this product to a wider audience that's in great need of this time- and money-saving solution.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member receives access to a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About auctoria

auctoria is an AI software that revolutionizes the creation of 3D objects and immersive worlds. Using advanced algorithms and deep learning techniques to analyze and interpret input data, such as sketches or descriptions, auctoria can generate realistic and beautiful results. The tool automates variaspects of the creative process, saving time and effort for artists and designers.

