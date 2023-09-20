YING And Wearonize Join Forces To Redefine Currency Engagement And Rebuildmunity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- YING Inc., a tech company pioneering community gig sharing headquartered in Washington, DC and wearonize , a leading Fintech-as-a-Service provider with operations spanning Germany, Switzerland, and the United States, have forged a groundbreaking partnership set to redefine the landscape of community engagement, gig sharing, and wearable payments.
Targeting a fourth quarter 2023 launch, this strategic collaboration leverages the strengths of two visionary companies to take YING's innovative gig and skill sharing platform, known as YING, wearonize brings its expertise in fintech and technological prowess to create a all in one payment platform to usher in a new era of seamless financial transactions and empowerment within the skill sharing platform. YING brings a real sense of Village-life back into the cultural zeitgeist of its users.
Empowering Communities Through Wearable Payments
One of the most remarkable features arising from this partnership is the introduction of wearable payments. YING members and clients will gain access to exclusive branded payment wearables crafted from recycled ocean plastic, aligning with both brands' sustainability ethos. These innovative wearables operate just like traditional contactless payment cards, enabling users to conduct transactions at any contactless point of sale globally, while gaining rewards for each transaction. Managed through the YING's payment mobile app, users have the freedom to set auto top-up and leave their phone behind. Powered by VDebit, with no hidden or monthly fees this payment solution adds a new dimension to financial convenience.
"As the founder and CEO of YING, I've always believed in the power of innovation. Combining fashion, affinity, community, and fintech has opened a new door to reimagining our relationship with currency. It's not just about leaving behind the bulky wallet; it's about unlocking a world where we access products, services, and even the skills of those we desire to engage with, all with newfound freedom and resiliency. We're thrilled to partner with wearonize on this revolutionary product offering."
ROUND IT UP: Redefining Community Support
wearonize introduces the visionary "ROUND IT UP" initiative within the YING skill sharing payment app. This innovative payment feature allows users to automatically round up each transaction to the next full dollar amount. The aggregated "round-up" amounts will be pooled into a dedicated fund, aimed at reinvesting in community projects and concerns. This initiative enables users to actively contribute to causes that matter most to their communities.
Thorsten Roeske, CEO of wearonize, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, saying, "We are thrilled about this collaboration between wearonize and YING. This partnership signifies a paradigm shift in fintech and community empowerment and resiliency. Integrating wearable payment technology and the skill sharing platform, we are fostering a holistic approach to finance, technology, and the gig economy."
This cutting-edge collaboration pairs the strengths of two industry pioneers, with YING's forward-thinking gig and skill sharing platform, YING Pay, set for a significant boost. wearonize contributes its established fintech expertise, promising to rejuvenate the YING's payment system. The alliance aims to revitalize a sense of Village-life community spirit, heralding a fresh chapter in community empowerment and frictionless financial interactions.
To be among the first to find your village with YING, pre-order today and learn more about this partnership and upcoming developments, visit
About YING:
YING Inc founded in 2015, is at the forefront of a skill sharing revolution, pioneering a platform that transcends mere transactions to foster genuine connections within communities. In today's fast-paced world, YING's skill sharing technology is more relevant than ever. Building Communities: YING brings people together in a world that often feels disconnected. Our platform is a catalyst for forging meaningful connections, allowing individuals to share their skills and passions within their local or global communities. In our rapidly evolving world, YING's groundbreaking technology stands out, nurturing authentic connections and enabling individuals to exchange skills and passions, be it locally or globally.
More information at
About wearonize:
Founded in 2019, wearonize is changing the way people pay. The fintech company is the first brand to offer a 360° experience with a wide range of wearables, its own app products to initialize and manage their financial solutions, as well as service and support for all B2B customers and their consumers. Currently, wearonize is active in more than 35 countries and in cooperation with more than 800 banks. The team around CEO Thorsten Röske currently comprises more than 22 members in Lucerne, Switzerland, Munich, Germany, Cluj, Romania, and Wilmington DE, United States. More information at .
