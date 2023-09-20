TEDPIX drops by 5,029 points at session end of Tuesday

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the benchmark index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), decreased by 5,029 points to stand at 2.128 million at the session end of Tuesday.



TSE is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, and the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Chief of Iran’s Securitas and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi stated that utilizing the volumes of the nation’s private industry in the share market has been one of the major plans of the organization during the last year.



“One of the main approaches of the Securitas and Exchange Organization during the past year has been to use the power of the private sector, because government entities and the public sector do not have the necessary characteristics for economic prosperity, so we must increase the share of the private sector in the capital market,” Eshqi stated in a meeting in Khorasan Razavi District.

