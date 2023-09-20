Ukrainian politician proposes utilizing prisoners as source of power

(MENAFN) Ukrainian politician Sergey Grivko has proposed utilizing the nation’s prison inmates as a source of power. As stated by the MP from the presiding Servant of the People party, prisoners can use bicycle generators in trade for reduced sentence.



In a Facebook post, Grivko unveiled that he had “one of my creative bills registered” for regard by the nation’s parliament, a Russian news agency declared on Tuesday. He clarified that he was intending to “motivate 50,000 inmates to generate electricity with the help of bicycle generators.”



The politician proposed repaying inmates by reducing their sentence by one month every year.



The unusual strategy is going to convince the Ukrainian society that substitute methods are real of “filling the country’s power grid,” he alleged. Grivko proposed that gyms could fold as power generation establishments as well.



In August, the chief of the Ukrainian state electricity firm Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudritsky, cautioned that it might be unbearable to reform all the establishments harmed in the war with Russia ahead of the appearance of cold weather.

MENAFN20092023000045015839ID1107106389