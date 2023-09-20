Kelsie Kimberlin's Armageddon Submitted To The Grammys In The Song For Social Change Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kelsie Kimberlin Holding The Ukrainian Flag On The Rubble
Grammy Graphic
Kelsie Kimberlin's Dramatic Song About Ukraine Was Submitted To The Grammys President Zelensky's Grammy speech was my clarion call to visit Ukraine so I could bear witness to the horrors of the war, and then use my music and my global platform to share that with the world” - Kelsie KimberlinWASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ukrainian President Zelensky arrived in the United States this week to speak at the United Nations and meet with congressional and military leaders in Washington, DC about the war against Ukraine and the necessity of increasing support for Ukraine. Last year, the President gave a speech at the Grammys where he urged artists across the globe to use their music and their platform to foattention on Ukraine. Popular American-Ukrainian singer Kelsie Kimberlin heard that rallying call and traveled to Ukraine in August to engage in humanitarian work and film three dramatic music videos, "Armageddon ," "Another Chance," and "Turn Back." Last week, she released "Armageddon" and it has already gone viral with hundreds of thousands of YouTube views, and plays and streams on all online music platforms. It is receiving global radio play and rave reviews in music blogs across the globe. The song is about the unjust attack against Ukraine and how the people of Ukraine are fighting armageddon and protecting the rest of the world from terror.
Kelsie filmed the music video at the locations of the worst atrocities in Bucha, Irpin, and Kyiv during martial law, while air raid sirens were blaring, and drones and missiles were being shot down overhead. She is the first artist to be granted permission to film a music video in these areas under military control. "President Zelensky's Grammy speech was my clarion call to travel to Ukraine so I could bear witness to the suffering of the people and the horrors of the war, and then use my music and my global platform to share that with the world so more support would flow to Ukraine to bring a faster total victory," Kelsie said. The video begins with Kelsie watching the President's Grammy speech and then taking action.
With all the buzz about "Armageddon," Kelsie was invited by a Grammy voting member to submit the song to the Recording Academy of the United States for consideration for a Grammy in the "Song for Social Change" category. The war against Ukraine is one of the most important issues in the world today and, according to the Academy, songs considered in this category "recognize creators of message-driven music that responds to the social issues of our time and has the potential for positive global impact." "Armageddon" does just that.
Along with the release of "Armageddon," Kelsie has launched the Kelsie Kimberlin Foundation to support Ukraine in four areas: 1) help reconstruct Ukraine starting with a state-of-the-art medical facility, 2) build an online crowd-funding platform to allow everyone to adopt a village, town or city in Ukraine to reconstruct, 3) support Ukrainian musicians and their families who have been impacted by the war, and 4) create a rapid response fund to quickly react to emergencies on a citizen level. .
Armageddon
