Heartworkanizing Offers Photoving Seminars During "Ve Your Photos Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Why Everyone Needs An External Hard Drive For Their Photo Collection
Save Your Photos - Digital, Print, Video
Free Classes and Useful Tips for Organizing and Enjoying Family Memories via #SYPM this September is aligned with National Preparedness Month Everyone has special photos in a closet, drawer, or ancient computer. Save Your Photos Month helps people decide on the right next step to preserve those special photos for the next generation.” - Darla DeMorrow of HeartWork OrganizingWAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- September is Save Your Photos Month, a global educational event focused on helping families organize, preserve and share their important photos and videos. Darla DeMorrow, Certified Photo Organizer and owner of HeartWork Organizing in Wayne, PA, is offering two free events to help people nationwide take steps to protect and enjoy their own photo collection.
Free webinar registration is now open for: "Save Your Photos – Digital, Print and Video" hosted virtually by the Phoenixville Public Library. The public can ask questions about their photo collections during this live event taking place on September 29th 1pm-2pm eastern time (US). Free registration is available at this link: .
DeMorrow is also presenting a 15-minute on-demand class: "Why Everyone Needs an External Hard Drive (EHD) for Their Photo Collection." Register at this link for free access: SaveYourPhotos.
Save Your Photos Month gives the public access to experts who share their knowledge through over 25 mini-classes, tutorials, and live discussions. Classes cover topics such as preserving your family history, managing photo privacy, new apps for photos and videos, insider tips on Apple Photos, and more.
Save Your Photos Month is orchestrated by The Photo Managers, the leading educational community in the rapidly growing profession of photo management. Founded in 2009, The Photo Managers provides valuable resources, education, and support to its members and the broader community. The Photo Managers play a crucial role in promoting best practices, offering expertise in photo organization, preservation, and digitization, and helping individuals navigate the challenges of managing their photo collections in the digital age.
Cathi Nelson, the founder and CEO of The Photo Managers organization, said,“Many people feel overwhelmed by the vast number of photos they accumulate. The Save Your Photos month-long event aims to simplify photo preservation by offering expert advice with easily digestible information.”
The Photo Managers have been offering free classes during September for nine years, focusing on new ways to protect photos. The event coincides with National Preparedness Month in the US, with a foon preparing for extreme weather events and other disasters. Experts like DeMorrow and her peers provide support for those who want to save their print photos, their digital photos, and important family documents and keepsakes, no matter what life brings.
"Irreplaceable family photos are at risk from fire, water damage, and neglect, but they don't have to be," said DeMorrow. "Everyone has special photos in a closet, drawer, or ancient computer. Save Your Photos Month helps people decide on the right next step to preserve those special photos for the next generation.”
Free registration is open at SaveYourPhotosthrough September. Registrants can watch recorded classes through October 2023.
Darla DeMorrow
HeartWork Organizing
856-905-3202
emailhere
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN20092023003118003196ID1107106351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.