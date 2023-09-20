Azerbaijani Karabakh Offensive Ends With Over 100 Casualties On Day Two

The Republic of Azerbaijan, which had initiated a“counter-terrorism” offensive on the mountainKarabakh on Tuesday, September 19, stopped on Thursday, September 20, after approximately 100 casualties were reported.

Ruben Varadian, former head of Armenian executive organizations, told Reuters that around 100 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded in these attacks.

He added,“Azerbaijan has launched a comprehensive and large-scale military operation aimed primarily at ethnic cleansing.”

However, Azerbaijan denies Armenia's accusations of ethnic cleansing and claims that these attacks are in response to the deaths of six people, including four Azerbaijani police officers, in a mine explosion.

Karabakh is one of the most contentimountainregions between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to international law, Karabakh falls within Azerbaijani territory, but Armenian communities reside in the area now.

Following this attack, the United Nations and the United States have called for an immediate ceasefire.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, stated in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly yesterday,“Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan's territory, and no other condition is acceptable.”