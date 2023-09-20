Global Biofuel Alliance Drives Tainable Energy Transformation

This new collective aims to expedite global biofuel adoption through technological advancements, sustainable practices, rigorstandards, and inclusive engagement with varistakeholders.

The GBA will act as a knowledge hub, fostering global collaboration akin to the International Solar Alliance. Its key goals include accelerating biofuel adoption, innovating technology, setting global standards, identifying best practices, and engaging the industry actively.

This“watershed moment” aligns with three significant environmental events in September: International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on September 7, International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on September 16, and our dedication to protecting this crucial shield against harmful radiation.

As September nears its end, we mark World Environment Health Day on September 26, highlighting the crucial connection between our environment and health. This occasion remindsof our shared duty to preserve and safeguard the natural world, upon which our existence and the Earth's equilibrium rely.

Biofuels, derived from organic materials, have a long history of human use, from wood to manure for cooking and heating. Today, they are recognized for cleaner energy options and categorized into generations:

First from food crops, second from non-edible plants and waste, and third from algae.

Biofuels like ethanol, biodiesel, and biogas, classified by their source, are used in transportation, emitting fewer emissions than conventional fuels like gasoline and diesel.

Biofuels may fully replace fossil fuels in aviation and select marine vessels, reducing their carbon footprint. This potential is bolstered by sourcing from organic waste and non-edible crops on wastelands, improving biofuel's environmental impact. An alliance of 19 countries and 12 international organizations, including India, Brazil, and the United States as founding members, is actively pursuing this goal.

India, Brazil, and the United States contribute 85% of global ethanol production and 81% of consumption. In 2022, the ethanol market was worth $99.06 billion, with a projected 5.1% CAGR expected to drive it to $162.12 billion by 2032.