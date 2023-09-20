Rollup ID Launches Beta

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rollup ID , the user management platform providing simple and secure auth for the private web, announces its Beta launch. By bringing all of a user's authentication methods under a single digital ID, Rollup enables simpler onboarding and sign-in and provides businesses with a better means of keeping track of users, no matter what credentials they use. Rollup is standards-compliant for seamless integration and supports a variety of common authentication methods, with support for more to be rolled out over the course of the Beta period.

Rollup ID reimagines auth from first principles to make authentication and authorization easier to manage and simpler for users to navigate with a user-centric solution. For too long, authentication (verifying credentials) and authorization (permissioning users) have been treated disparately, resulting in high-friction user experiences and challenging user management. Rollup takes the opposite approach, housing all of a users' credentials in a unique digital ID "Passport" that puts users in control of their credentials and allows apps to identify users no matter which authentication method they use.

"User management is a headache for many businesses, and auth remains a problematic part of conversion funnels," said Adrian Maurer, Founder of Rollup ID. "It turns out that both pain points can be addressed in a single stroke when authentication and authorization are harmonized in a unified digital ID system."

Using Rollup, businesses can progressively authorize users' access to particular features or domains. Whereas in a fragmented auth system, each authentication method is logged as a unique user, Rollup automatically associates all of a users' credentials with their digital ID. This allows for vastly improved onboarding and offboarding experiences where users can get started trying out an app by just sharing a single identifier, such as an email, and only at the moment of accessing a particular feature will the app prompt them for an additional credential that's needed. This makes it simple for companies to operate in compliance with regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

Rollup ID is built to be enterprise-ready. It's OIDC and OAuth 2.0 compliant, making integration plug-and-play, and can be easily personalized with custom designs and host names. This also means it works out of the box with widely used existing auth platforms, so companies can phase into using Rollup. Additionally, Rollup supports a variety of authentication methods, including passwordless credentials like email-based one-time password (OTP) and Web3 wallet sign-in as well as social sign-ins, with support for passkeys coming later in the Beta.

"Rollup ID is the easiest way to add robust Web3 login to your web app," said Byron Hsu, Orange DAO Head of Product. "Because it's Oauth2 compatible, it's simple and secure to integrate.

"There are many legacy players in identity access management that have antiquated ways and means of federating identity across multiple applications and services," said Steven Ward, AuthenticateFounder & CEO. "Rollup ID is revolutionizing how users control their data, their privacy and access to their information in a compliant, ethical and practical way."

"Rollup ID is solving problems that businesses deal with every day," said George Colwell, Sr. Vice President, IDVerifact. "In a world of constantly evolving and complex regulations, we really need more technology like Rollup ID."

"Rollup ID bridges the chasm between the user experience people demand and the power and freedom of the distributed web," said Andrew Schwab of Protocol Labs. "Rollup ID's approach incorporates the ethos of Web3 into a solution that meets users where they are while offering an intuitive onramp to truly user-controlled identity."

As the Beta progresses, Rollup will be implementing feedback and releasing additional valuable features. The team is committed to enabling fine-grain privacy controls and will be launching masked emails as well as thoughtfully implemented know-your-customer (KYC) functionality that allows users to first visit an application through pre-authorization and only complete the KYC process when they're ready to perform particular actions like financial transactions. Better yet, with Rollup users' KYC information is portable, meaning once they've completed the identity verification once it will enable them to access other sites and apps. Finally, Rollup will enable object storage, allowing information such as application data to be stored in a user's ID rather than on a centralized database. Because this object storage is portable, users will be able to do things like take financial data from their bank to an accounting app for preparing their tax returns.

Developers and businesses interested in trying Rollup should visit where they can get up to $500 in credits to get started.

About Rollup ID

Built on open standards, Rollup ID combines authentication and authorization into unique, user-centric digital IDs that house all of a user's credentials. With Rollup's compliant-by-default user management platform, enterprises can onboard new employees, partners, and customers without compromising on security or the privacy of users' data.

Rollup is OIDC and OAuth 2.0 compliant, enabling businesses and developers to easily enhance security, control, and lifecycle management for their applications while providing their users with a seamless auth experience. To learn more about Rollup ID and sign up for the Beta, please visit .

