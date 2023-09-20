Oracle Expands Distributed Cloud Offerings To Helpanizations Innovate Anywhere

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle

CloudWorld -- Oracle continues to expand its distributed cloud offerings to meet organizations' diverse needs and the growing worldwide demand for

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

(OCI) services. The latest additions to OCI's distributed cloud include Oracle Database@Azure and MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse on AWS. As a result, organizations gain even more flexibility to deploy cloud services anywhere while addressing a variety of data privacy, data sovereignty, and low latency requirements, as well as access to more than 100 services designed to run any workload.

Demonstrating the success of its distributed cloud strategy, Oracle also announced increased global partner adoption of Oracle Alloy.

"OCI's distributed cloud is designed to give customers as much choice as possible in where and how they deploy cloud services without sacrificing performance, scale, and availability," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "The modern-day cloud must be more distributed and more flexible than ever. With Oracle database services running on OCI and deployed in Microsoft Azure datacenters customers gain more flexibility on where they run their workloads."

Oracle Database@Azure Delivers Direct Access to Oracle Database Services Running on OCI in Microsoft Azure

With the recent introduction of Oracle Database@Azure, customers will gain direct access to Oracle database services running on OCI and deployed in Microsoft Azure datacenters. Oracle Database@Azure delivers all the performance, scale, and availability advantages of Oracle Database on OCI. This combination provides customers with more flexibility regarding where they run their workloads. It also provides a streamlined environment that simplifies cloud purchasing and management between Oracle Database and Azure services.



MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse Now Available on AWS

With the addition of the Lakehouse capability in MySQL HeatWave, AWS customers can now run transaction processing, real-time analytics across data warehouses and data lakes, and machine learning in one cloud database service. They can replace five AWS services with one, reducing complexity and obtaining the best price-performance in the industry for analytics.

With HeatWave Lakehouse, AWS customers can query hundreds of terabytes of data in Amazon S3 object storage in a variety of file formats including CSV, Parquet, Avro, and export from other databases without copying the S3 data to the database. The query processing is done entirely in the HeatWave engine, enabling customers to take advantage of HeatWave for both non-MySQL and MySQL-compatible workloads. They can continue to run applications on AWS with no changes and without incurring unreasonably high AWS data egress fees. Customers can also run AutoML on HeatWave Lakehouse which provides them with the ability to automatically train machine learning models, run inference and explanations on files stored in S3, and run varikinds of machine learning analysis from the interactive MySQL HeatWave console. MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse on AWS is now in limited availability.

Oracle Alloy helps partners generate new business opportunities while operating locally

Now available to be ordered globally, Oracle Alloy, an award-winning

cloud infrastructure platform,

enables service providers, integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), and other organizations

to capitalize on the unprecedented business and new growth opportunities of the cloud. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) , a leading global provider of consulting services and system solutions, has selected Alloy to help its customers move to the cloud faster and more securely.

With Alloy , NRI will be able to grow its cloud business by offering its customers access to more than 100 OCI services. With the full set of OCI services in its own datacenter, NRI will be able to help its customers migrate their systems to the cloud while benefiting from its compliance, governance, and security capabilities. In addition, Alloy will enable NRI's customers to integrate their systems with NRI's key financial cloud applications and services and leverage a cloud platform with compliance and governance aligned with the stringent requirements of customers, including financial governance and digital sovereignty. NRI will implement Oracle Alloy in its data centers in Tokyo and Osaka. NRI also runs three of its most critical applications on OCI Dedicated Region: BESTWAY , T-STAR , and THE STAR .

"We were one of the first organizations to adopt OCI Dedicated Region. Running all three of our key financial applications in an OCI Dedicated Region has enabledto accelerate business growth and we are now ready to take the next step in our journey with Oracle to help our customers gain the benefits of the cloud via OCI," said Shigekazu Ohmoto, senior corporate managing director, Nomura Research Institute. "With Oracle Alloy, we will be able to provide new, customized cloud services and help our customers move their systems to the cloud and modernize them using the latest OCI services and technology, such as AI. In addition, we will be able help them integrate their systems with our SaaS applications. This will further benefit the growth of our business while also contributing to the success of our customers."

About OCI's Distributed Cloud

OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. OCI's distributed cloud features:



Multicloud: OCI's multicloud capabilities, such as Oracle Database@Azure and MySQL HeatWave on AWS, give customers the choice to select the best cloud provider for their applications and databases.

Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and manages infrastructure in over 60 countries.

Public cloud: OCI operates 45 cloud regions in 23 countries, including an EU Sovereign Cloud to help meet EU data residency and data sovereignty requirements. Dedicated cloud: OCI delivers dedicated regions for customers to run all Oracle cloud services in their own datacenters, while Oracle Alloy enables partners to customize cloud services and the experience for their customers. Oracle also operates separate US, UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions fornational security purposes.

