SHARC Energy Adds Peter By, World-Renowned Tainable Architect, To Its Board Of Directors

Mr. Busby is a principal at Perkins & Will , a global design practice founded in 1935, with over 28 offices and over 2,500 employees. Mr. Busby has been an Architect based in Vancouver for 40 years. He has built approximately 150 buildings across Canada including 3 at Simon Fraser University and 4 at the University of British Columbia, and many other residential and mixed-use commercial projects across Vancouver.

He is best known for his development of sustainable design in Canada, founding the Canada Green Building Council in 2002 that brought LEED to Canada. He has won many design awards, including 6 Governor Generals Awards, 11 Lieutenant Governor Awards, and the RAIC Gold medal. He was awarded the Order of Canada in 2015 for creating and pushing the green building movement in Canada. He also has many built buildings outside Canada, including South Korea, Italy, the USA, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong. Peter is still active in the industry, currently designing projects in Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, and Texas.

Architects play a pivotal role in the conceptualization, design, and supervision of building projects which makes them instrumental in integrating Wastewater Energy Transfer (“ WET ”) Systems for enhanced sustainability. The Company will leverage Mr. Busby's expertise to better engage with architects worldwide and grow awareness of SHARC Energy within the industry and drive lead generation for its products .

“The SHARC technology is leading edge and critical to reducing the operational carbon footprint of all our buildings. We must help the profession understand the technology and the fantastic opportunity it represents for the building industry going forward!” said Mr. Busby.

The addition of Mr. Busby, in addition to SHARC Energy (US) Systems Inc. President Michael Albertson , are key milestones for the Company as it prepares for growth and looks to augment its current board and management teams with key influential stakeholders within their respective, complimentary industries.

The Company would also like to extend its gratitude and thank Al Saurette and Sashko Despotovski for their contribution to SHARC Energy as members of the board. Both elected to not stand in for nomination but remain supporters of the Company. We wish them the best in each of their individual endeavours.

Finally, the Company would like to advise that Tom MacDonald, who was nominated to stand in for election as a director, removed his consent to act prior to the Annual General Meeting due to an unforeseen personal commitment.



