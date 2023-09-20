Solid Biosciences To Participate At Uing Investornferences



Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicines Summit - New York, NY

Presenting on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference - New York, NY

Presenting on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 10:20 AM ET. Chardan's 7 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference - New York, NY

Presenting on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET.



A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website, or by clicking here . A webcast replay will be archived for 30 days on the Events page.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Jefferies, Cantor, or Chardan representatives.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused on advancing a portfolio of neuromuscular and cardiac programs, including SGT-003, a differentiated gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3 mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid aims to be the center of excellence across a given disease spectrum bringing together those with expertise in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid's mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit .

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact :

Leah Monteiro

VP, Investor Relations & Communications

617-821-4427

