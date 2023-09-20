ARA To Demo Innovative Defense Solutions At A 2023

The AAnnual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. The meeting is designed to deliver the Army's message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations like ARA and presenting a wide range of industry products and services.

At this year's conference, ARA will demonstrate its innovative solutions enabling soldier overmatch to the tactical edge. ARA experts will feature current technologies, share recent developments, and provide exposure to future capabilities to meet the growing demand of multi-domain operations.

ARC4 – Integrated AR and Autonomy

VR-TAK – VR for Mission Planning and Enhanced Situational Awareness

EDGE 3D – 3D Modeling and Terrain Generation for Decision Making at the Edge

MPMS – Advanced Mission Planning OTONOS – Robotic Enabled Maneuver

ARA's skilled professionals bring the expertise to tackle challenging technical problems. ARA offers innovative solutions through a shared commitment to our core values of passion, freedom, service, and growth, delivering products with outstanding performance, quality, and modernization that exceed customer demands.

Through advanced systems engineering, ARA is helping to address threats in a rapidly evolving technological battle space. We apply a deep understanding of the underlying science and physics of threat environments to deliver innovative and robust solutions to the tactical edge. Our experience supporting numerDoD programs and our deep bench of former military operators enablesto deliver exceptional operational capabilities, leading-edge equipment, and solutions that reinforce a thriving Army.

Visit Booth 2449 to learn more about our diverse range of technical solutions, see hands-on demonstrations, meet with technical experts, and further explore cutting edge capabilities.

For more information, visit

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

