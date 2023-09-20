Gorilla Announces $25 Million Registered Direct Offering Ofnvertible Preferred Stock

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners are acting as co-lead placement agents for the offering.

The gross proceeds to Gorilla from this offering are expected to be approximately $25 million, before deducting the placement agents' fees and other offering expenses. Gorilla intends to use theproceeds from the offering for working capital needs.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-274053) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on August 17, 2023 and declared effective by the SEC on August 29, 2023. The offering is being made by means of a prospectus, including a prospecsupplement, that form part of the registration statement. A final prospecsupplement and accompanying prospecrelating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospecsupplement and accompanying prospecmay be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at or by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at , or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contact:

Jeff Fox

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (415) 828-8298



Investor Relations Contacts:

Gary Dvorchak

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (323) 240-5796



Scott McCabe

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (917) 434-3275

