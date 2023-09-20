Century Announces Results Of 2023 Shareholder Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) T H I S N E W S R EL E ASE I S N O T FOR D IS T R I B U TI ON

I N T HE U N I T ED S T A T ES OR T O U . S . N E W S A G E N CI E S HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Global Commodities Corporation (“ C en t u r y ” or the“ C o mp any ”) is pleased to announce the results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders that was held on September 20, 2023 in Hong Kong, China. The Company is pleased to report that, as in prior years, a very high shareholder response was achieved, with 86.203% of Century's outstanding shares having been voted at the meeting. At that meeting, the shareholders:

set the size of the Board of Directors at nine members;

elected the Board of Directors;

re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors for the upcoming year; and re-approve the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and all unallocated awards thereunder, as required every three years by the Toronto Stock Exchange. N u mb e r o f D ir e c t o r s The number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was confirmed as and set at nine (9). The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Setting the Number of Directors FOR 101,828,312 99.933% ABSTAINED 68,300 0.067%

E l e c t i o n o f D i r ec t o r s

Century's shareholders accepted management's nominations for election to the Company's Board of Directors with overwhelming support. All of the nominees served as directors or alternate director of the Company prior to the meeting and were re-elected as directors until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders. The voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Director FOR AGAINST ABSTAINED Sandy Chim 101,490,181 99.812% 181,431 0.178% 9,900 0.010% Dwight Ball 101,613,212 99.933% 58,400 0.057% 9,900 0.010% Howard Bernier 101,613,212 99.933% 58,400 0.057% 9,900 0.010% Jionghui Wang 101,613,212 99.933% 58,400 0.057% 9,900 0.010% Yiyan Chen 101,477,381 99.799% 194,231 0.191% 9,900 0.010% Gloria Wong 101,613,212 99.933% 58,400 0.057% 9,900 0.010% Jianlong Yang 101,477,381 99.799% 204,131 0.201% 0 0.000% John Gravelle 101,618,312 99.938% 53,300 0.052% 9,900 0.010% Tak Wai (Wien) Yu 101,613,212 99.933% 68,300 0.067% 0 0.000%

Re- appo i n tm en t o f A ud i t o r s

At the meeting, the Company's shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the 2023-2024 financial year. The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Re-appointment of Auditors FOR 101,886,712 99.990% ABSTAINED 9,900 0.010%

Re- approval o f the Equity Incentive Plan

At the meeting, the Company's shareholders also re-approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and adopted the resolutions set out on page 37 of the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 11, 2023, making the plan available for grants of equity-based incentive compensation for the next three years. The following are the results of the vote on this matter:

Re-approval of the Equity Incentive Plan FOR 78,302,313 77.007% AGAINST 23,379,199 22.993%

ABOUT CENTURY

Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSX:CNT) is primarily a resource exploration and development company with a large portfolio of multi-billion tonne iron ore projects in Canada, mostly discovered by its own exploration team. It has other non-ferrmetals properties under exploration as well as a well-established food distribution business (Century Food) in Hong Kong.

The Joyce Lake Direct Shipping Iron Ore Project

Joyce Lake, our most advanced project, is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project in Newfoundland and Labrador, close to the town of Schefferville, Québec which is serviced by a rail link directly to ocean shipping iron ore ports at Sept-Îles. The Project has completed an updated feasibility study in 2022 and is undergoing environmental assessment. Joyce Lake is held in a special purpose vehicle, Joyce Direct Iron Inc. (“ JDI ”), in which Century owns 91.6%.

Century Food

Century Food is a subsidiary operation of the Company which started a few years ago and is a value-adding marketing and distribution business of quality food products sourced from such regions as Europe and Australia and sold in the Hong Kong and Macau markets.