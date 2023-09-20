Crics Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The Cantor Global Healthcarenference 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in New York City on September 26-28, 2023.
Details of the fireside chat are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine , an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in a Phase 1 clinical study for CRN04894 a first-in-class, investigational, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of Cushing's disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia. All of the Company's drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves' disease, thyroid eye disease, hyperinsulinism, diabetes and obesity.
