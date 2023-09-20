Telesign Scans The Dark Web To Catch Intions And Protect Identities With New Breached Data Offering

In today's digitally connected world, in which the average person spends nearly seven hours online daily, safeguarding sensitive information is a top priority. From sign-ups and sign-ins to likes and comments, every digital interaction creates a dataset, contributing to the trillions of gigabytes of data on the internet. In the wrong hands, this data can wreak havoc, leading to unauthorized account takeovers, identity theft, fraudulent transactions, and more. Businesses that fail to protect themselves and their customers from data breaches can experience severe financial, operational, and reputational loss.

Breached Data protects against the ramifications of compromised data. Across the customer journey, the new solution conducts a rapid analysis of submitted phone number data against a comprehensive global dataset. This provides near real-time confirmation of breach staand any associated compromised attributes. If a submitted phone number is found in a recent data breach, it delivers a timestamp for when the phone number and associated attributes were compromised.

“In an era of escalating data breaches, which inflict reputational and financial damage to organizations everywhere, Telesign innovates to protect both businesses and consumers,” said Telesign Product & Portfolio Vice President Chris Thompson.“Breached Data is our most recent effort to protect against the consequences of data theft by bad actors.”

“Breached Data is a game-changer in today's digital landscape, helping to keep businesses and their customers safe while also expanding Telesign's global presence,” said Steven Dickens, Vice President and Practice Leader, The Futurum Group.“With data breaches on the rise, this new solution gives businesses the power to mitigate fraud and create safer digital experiences. This is crucial because the ois now squarely on companies to elevate digital privacy measures, not just as a fiduciary duty but as a cornerstone of customer trust.”

Key features of Breached Data

Global Comprehensive Coverage: The solution meticulously compares the submitted data against more than 166 billion breached data records across emails, passwords, IP addresses, usernames, PII, geographic locations, phone numbers, financial details, and more. The extensive scope of Breached Data ensures that global data breaches are vigilantly accounted for and shielded against.

ContinuProtection: In 2022, over 422 million people had their data exposed on the dark web, up 128 million from the previyear. Breached Data is updated daily to ensure every data breach is accounted for in order to avert potential harm.

New Use Cases for Breached Data



Account Takeover: Businesses can be notified when user data has been compromised to enable the prevention of unauthorized access, protecting their end-users and ecosystem.

Synthetic Identity Fraud: Businesses can help stop synthetic identity fraud by balancing the right amount of authentication without alienating legitimate users. Breached Data notifies businesses during sign-up when a user is registering with a recently breached PII.



Telesign provides ContinuTrustTM to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world's mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company's powerful machine learning and extensive resources deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence.

