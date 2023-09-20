The Froedtert & MCW Healthwork And AWS Team Up To Deliver Personalized Patient Care

Through new services from within the Froedtert & MCW mobile application , patients are able to take steps to manage their health at their convenience, anywhere, anytime. From blood pressure management and mental health support to personalized care plans around cancer screenings, Froedtert Health is launching new digital care experiences tailored to individuals' needs, values, and preferences.

“Most of the daily care and management happens outside of the clinic's four walls,” said Bradley Crotty, MD MPH, interim president, of Inception Health, and chief digital engagement officer, Froedtert & MCW.“By creating experiences that foster participation, we are looking toward a future where we can provide education, guidance, and partnership to help our patients live their best lives.”

Earlier in 2023, Inception enabled patients to opt into its mental health screening and internet-based cognitive therapy program, for example, that has been studied and associated with approximately 25% reduction in depression and anxiety scores.“By bringing these experiences to our patients in innovative ways, we have tripled participation,” Crotty added.

This effort to personalize the digital patient experience builds upon Inception's investment in developing a new cloud platform powered by AWS. The new platform serves more than 70,000 patients every month. The goal is to move the digital care experience towards helping patients understand their health data, perform routine screenings and opt into digital programs designed to improve their health tailored to their preferences.

Built on AWS, Inception's platform is supported by multiple AWS services such as SageMaker, Lambda, Kinesis Data Firehose, and Athena to aggregate data into a secure data lake and develop machine-learning models to uncover actionable insights. For example, patients at high risk of hypertension can be identified through multimodal data analysis including clinical and patient-generated contextual data, and receive recommendations for targeted digital therapeutic interventions or a teleconsultation with a digital care team to close existing or potential gaps in care. With Amazon Pinpoint, Inception leverages the insights to engage at the right moment with its patients through the most appropriate messaging channels, like push notifications, in-app notifications, emails, or text messages, to provide just-in-time notifications and reminders, for things like scheduling monitoring labs or arranging for follow-up care.

"Our work with AWS represents a major step forward in the journey toward building truly personalized experiences that engage the patients throughout the care journey in a convenient timely way to each patient," Crotty added.

"By integrating advanced AWS technologies, like Amazon SageMaker, into its mobile application, Inception Health is giving its patients the information they need to make informed decisions about their health," said Sameer Bade, MD, director, Worldwide Public Sector Healthcare at AWS.“This a great example of how a health care system can leverage the power of the cloud to help improve patient-centric, personalized care."

For more information about Inception Health, including research and development, visit .

About The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin, supporting a shared mission of patient care, innovation, medical research, and education. Our health network operates eastern Wisconsin's only academic medical center and adult Level I Trauma Center at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, an internationally recognized training and research center engaged in thousands of clinical trials and studies. The Froedtert & MCW health network, which includes 10 hospital locations, more than 2,100 physicians, and more than 45 health centers and clinics, draws patients from throughout the Midwest and the nation. In our most recent fiscal year, outpatient visits were more than 1.7 million, inpatient admissions to our hospitals exceeded 58,000, and visits to our network physicians totaled more than 1.17 million. For more information, visit froedtert.

# # #

Attachment

The Froedtert & MCW Health Network and AWS Team Up to Deliver Personalized Patient Care