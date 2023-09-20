Automotive Domainntroller Market Size Worthd 12.13 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At A CAGR Of 20.37%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive domain controller market size was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 3.31 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 12.13 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 20.37% during the forecast period. Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: An automotive domain controller is an Electrical/Electronic (E/E) architecture system that is being widely used in next-generation cars and commercial vehicles. It is a computing unit that controls different functions and features that cater to a specific area of a vehicle. One of the major advantages offered by domain controllers is their ability to decrease the number of electronic components, thereby reducing production costs. They also enhance driver safety and experience, which will further fuel the automotive domain controller market growth. Drivers & Restraints- Growing Demand for Efficiency & Accuracy of Domain Controllers to Boost Market Growth Many reputed carmakers are trying to improve the in-vehicle communication between different components to boost efficiency and accuracy of data transferred to different vehicle parts. In such cases, automotive domain controllers can be useful as they are highly suitable for high-power computing applications and facilitate faster transfer of accurate data. However, growing complexities in the architecture of automotive domain controllers can impede their adoption. Report Highlights:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 20.37% 2030 Value Projection USD 12.13 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 3.31 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies to Foon New Product Launches to Remain Dominant

The market has a notable presence of reputed companies that produce automotive domain controllers. Organizations, such as Renesas, Aptiv, and Continental are focusing on introducing futuristic products as their customers are increasing their preference for centralized computing E/E architecture.

Segments-

ADAS Systems to Gain Traction Due to Rising Demand for AutonomDriving Technologies

By domain, the market is segmented into powertrain, body & chassis, infotainment, and ADAS. The ADAS captured the largest automotive domain controller market share in 2022 as the demand for autonomdriving technologies is rising among customers to enhance the safety and driving experience.

Automotive Domain Controllers to be Widely Used in Passenger Cars Due to Growing Adoption of Connected Technologies

Based on vehicle type, the automotive domain controller market is divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment held the biggest share of the market in 2022 as more customers are purchasing passenger cars that are equipped with advanced or connected technologies to improve their driving experience.

Sales of IC Engines to Rise Owing to Well-Defined Infrastructure for Conventional Vehicles

Based on propulsion, the market is bifurcated into electric and IC engine. The IC engine segment held a major market share in 2022 and is estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period as there is a lack of infrastructure to build electric vehicles. This has prompted customers to go for IC engines due to a well-established infrastructure for traditional vehicles.

Need for Better Driver Safety to Boost Product Use in Active Safety Applications

Based on application, the market is segmented into active safety, body control, user experience, and powertrain management. The active safety segment led the market growth in 2022 due to the growing need for providing better safety to drivers by adding advanced safety features in connected vehicles. With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Due to Growing Adoption of AutonomDriving Technology and ADAS

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 due to the growing demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), growing production of vehicles, and rising adoption of autonomdriving technologies. Many countries, such as India, China, and Japan are among the leading manufacturers of vehicles, thereby fueling the market growth.

North America captured the second-largest market share in 2022 as the region has a vast presence of reputed automakers, spurring the demand for automotive domain controllers.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market and highlights crucial aspects, such as leading product types, prominent companies, and key product applications. It also offers valuable information about the market trends and showcases key industry developments. Besides the abovementioned factors, the report covers several factors that have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.

A list of prominent Automotive Domain Controller manufacturers operating in the global market:



STMicrocontrollers (Switzerland)

Visteon Corporation (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Aptiv PLC (Ireland)

Renesas (Japan)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Nxp Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Continental AG (Germany)

Monolithic Power Systems (Japan) Valeo (France)

COVID-19 Impact:

Lockdowns & Movement Restrictions During COVID-19 Disrupted Raw Material Supply Chains

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the automotive industry as the number of on-road vehicles reduced considerably due to government-enforced lockdowns and travel restrictions. Many automakers were forced to shut down their factories, which disturbed the supply chain of raw materials. This further slumped the demand for electronic components.

Notable Industry Development:

January 2023: Ambarella, one of the leading providers of automotive E/E architecture, decided to increase its domain controller product portfolio by launching a new AI-based domain controller. The controller will conduct many ADAS and autonomdriving technology functions.

About Us:

