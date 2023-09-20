THE DISRUPTER SHAKING THINGS UP IN THE FENCING INTRY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Frame it All Revolutionizes Fencing with Innovative Cap Composite Technology
Frame it All Revolutionizes Fencing with Innovative Cap Composite Technology Offering the Best Fencing for the Pland Pocketbook we stand behind our fence product with a 30-year warranty, including color fading and staining! This is the longest, most comprehensive warranty offered in the wood-alternative fence industry to date.” - Brent Topping, Marketing Manager of Frame it AllWENDELL, NC, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Frame it All , a trusted name in the backyard garden industry for 25 years, is proud to introduce its groundbreaking Cap Composite Fencing, a game-changing addition to the world of fencing. This innovative solution offers homeowners an exceptional combination of beauty, durability, and eco-friendliness without the burden of constant maintenance.
Frame it All's Cap Composite Fencing is crafted from a unique blend of sustainably sourced hardwood fiber, recycled plastic, and a proprietary binding agent, delivering a fence that stands up to the test of time. Unlike traditional wood or vinyl fencing, Cap Composite Fencing resists fading, warping, rotting, and the damaging effects of UV rays, moisture, and pests. It is also termite, fungus, and bacteria resistant, ensuring a longer lifespan and a more resilient barrier.
One of the standout features of this new fencing technology is its minimal maintenance requirements. Unlike wood fencing, which often demands regular painting or staining, Cap Composite Fencing stays beautiful without the need for constant upkeep. Frame it All's proprietary cap coat provides a wood-like finish that never requires painting or staining, offering homeowners both convenience and aesthetic appeal.
Apart from its natural wood-grain textures, Cap Composite fence also boasts greater UV radiation protection when compared to Vinyl fence. Vinyl fence is available in several colors other than white, but UV radiation will fade the color on PVC fence after only a few years. Frame it All believes that a fence that is meant to stand for decades should stand beautiful for decades and that is exactly what the Cap Composite fence system achieves with minimal color fading compared to Vinyl.
In addition to being low-maintenance and durable, Cap Composite Fencing is an environmentally responsible choice. It is made from recycled materials, helping to reduce plastic waste and minimize environmental impact. With each Cap Picket Panel, over 40 pounds of recycled plastic is diverted from our natural environments, contributing to a cleaner planet.
While the initial cost of Cap Composite Fencing may be higher than wood fencing, it proves to be a more cost-effective investment in the long run. Its durability and low maintenance requirements ensure that homeowners will enjoy an attractive and reliable fence for years to come. Frame it All's Cap Composite is also priced very similarly to most Vinyl fence options, making it the obvichoice for most applications. Frame it All is so confident in the performance of its Cap Composite Fencing that it comes with an unheard of 30-year warranty.
Brent Topping, Marketing Manager of Frame it All, shared his enthusiasm for this new product saying,“Frame it All is a family-owned business for over 25 years in the garden industry and we view fencing as a natural extension with our vast knowledge of the Composite materials market. At Frame it All, we stand behind our fence product with a 30-year warranty, including color fading and staining! This is the longest, most comprehensive warranty offered in the wood-alternative fence industry to date. In comparison to wood, Cap Coat Composite maintains a consistent aesthetic without constant painting or staining. Capped Composite resists sun exposure so you never worry about color fading with your fence again.”
Frame it All now offers individual pickets, privacy fencing, and pre-assembled fence panels featuring the Cap Composite technology. This means homeowners can enjoy a beautiful fence that stands strong for up to five times the average lifespan of a wooden fence.
About Frame it All: Frame it All is a family-owned company with 25 years of experience in the backyard garden industry. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Frame it All offers a wide range of garden, fencing, and landscaping products designed to enhance outdoor living spaces.
For more information about Frame it All's Cap Composite Fencing and to explore the range of design options available, please visit: . You can also follow @FrameItAll on Instagram.
