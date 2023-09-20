Sign In Solutions Wees Kami Ragsdale As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kami Ragsdale has joined Sign In Solutions as CFO
Ragsdale brings extensive experience helping to grow and scale SaaS companies to her role with the global visitor management software provider
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sign In Solutions , a global provider of cloud-based visitor management and risk mitigation software, has named Kami Ragsdale Chief Financial Officer. A highly accomplished executive, Ragsdale brings over 30 years of experience leading global finance and operations for medium- and large-sized enterprise businesses across the SaaS, digital and multimedia industries.
“Kami excels in helping companies like ours achieve their strategic growth objectives and we are thrilled to have her on board,” said Sign In Solutions CEO Jeff Gordon.“Her financial leadership and expertise will play a critical role in helpingachieve our vision of offering the most comprehensive visitor management solution on the market.”
Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Sign In Solutions was launched in 2021 with funding from PSG Equity (“PSG”). Today, its products are actively improving the visitor management experience and making workplaces safer across more than 18,000 locations in over 70 countries.
Ragsdale joins the company following a fast-paced period of growth during which it made six acquisitions in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Denmark in 18 months. As an operationally-focused CFO, she will help Sign In Solutions continue to expand its business globally, while partnering with Gordon and the leadership team on key financial and performance drivers for the business.
“For me, Sign In Solutions represents the perfect intersection of smart capital and a visionary like Jeff. It is the best of all worlds – high growth, great strategy, and a proven team to execute that strategy,” said Ragsdale.“I look forward to bringing my experience, skills and network to this already thriving enterprise.”
Ragsdale brings a strong background working with private equity entities to her role, most recently serving as the CFO of another PSG portfolio company, ShootProof. She has successfully built and managed the finance and accounting operations for several other private equity-backed software companies including Brightspot (acquired by Tailwind Capital) and Invision (acquired by Vista owned Media Ocean).
In addition, she has extensive experience working at large public companies. During the radio industry consolidation, she served as VP of Finance for AMFM which executed 100+ acquisitions and eventually merged with Clear Channel. As SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis for AOL, she was part of the executive team that planned and executed the rollout of the web services strategy, as well as the spin-off from Time Warner to a stand-alone public company.
Ragsdale is a Certified Public Accountant who began her career in public accounting with KPMG.
About Sign In Solutions:
Sign In Solutions is an innovative workplace enablement partner that goes beyond traditional visitor management, combining the comprehensive software and real-time analytics modern organizations need to mitigate risk, elevate experiences, and empower people. Launched in 2021 with funding from PSG, Sign In Solutions acquired Sign In App, Sign In Enterprise (formerly Traction Guest), Sign In Compliance (formerly ThreatSwitch), Sign In Workspace (formerly Pronestor), Sign In Central Record (formerly SCR Tracker), and 10to8, expanding its reach to more than 70 countries and 18,000 sites worldwide. To learn more about Sign In Solutions, visit .
