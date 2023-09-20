London Calling: One Night, Three Shows And An N Award For Model Elton Ilirjani

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Elton Ilirjani Acknowledging receipt of his 2023 Icon Award (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / James Veysey)
Elton Ilirjani Walking for Malan Breton (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / James Veysey)
Elton Ilirjani Walking for Sam's Diamonds Cancer Support (Photo Credit: BFA / Josephine Berry)
Elton Ilirjani Walking for the Jimmy Choo Academy (Photo Credit: BFA / Josephine Berry)
Elton Ilirjani, Julia Haart (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / James Veysey)
At the forefront of THIS IS ICON was model, Elton Ilirjani who walked in all three London fashion shows before receiving his 2023 Icon Award. I am very grateful to have been invited to London by THIS IS ICON and to have worked with the talented designers” - Elton IlirjaniNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- One of London Fashion Week's most valued events, THIS IS ICON returned in all its glory to the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms near Covent Garden. In aid of the prostate cancer charity prost8.org.uk, three electrifying runway shows, a charity single release and a host of celebrities made the night an evening to remember.
At the forefront of this exclusive event was model, Elton Ilirjani. Elton walked in all three of the fashion shows before receiving his Icon Award at the height of the celebrations.
The first show was Taiwanese-born fashion designer and one of the fashion industry's most beloved global designers, Malan Breton, who has dressed everyone from Priyanka Chopra to Ariana Grande, began the evening with the final collection of his iconic brand. Elton walked the show which included musical performances by Crystal Waters and Kristine W.
Following this, up-and-coming fashion designer Ross Griffiths presented his 'wearable for everyone' Kingfisher Couture SS24 collection in support of the fight against cancer, followed by the latest offering from the talented designers at JCA – the Jimmy Choo Academy.
In addition, the evening included a performance by the NME's hotly tipped girl band Y.Q.S who released their new single 'Love Language' in aid of Prost8 UK. Y.Q.S is currently creating a buzz in the UK music scene with their one-of-a-kind fusion of contemporary R&B, Afro-Swing Pop, and Latin influences.
Following the shows and performances THIS IS ICON presented the 2023 Icon Awards. Elton Ilirjani was one of the recipients on receiving the award commented,“I am very grateful to have been invited to London by THIS IS ICON and to have worked with the talented designers and meet some of the models – particularly those suffering with cancer who walked in the Ross Griffiths show – God is with you all”
THIS IS ICON co-founder Helen Georgio explained:“THIS IS ICON sets out to deliver another star-studded and glamorevent where we offer the stage to some truly talented people from the worlds of fashion and music.
Notable Attendees included: Elton Ilirjani, Julia Haart, Emma Thompson, Gaia Wise, Zandra Rhodes, Lady Victoria Harvey, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Olivia Arben, Irina Pantaeva, LeRowland, Lady Victoria Hervey, Downtown Julie Brown, Crystal Waters and Kristine W. Gaia Wise, Heather Small of M People, Downtown Julie Brown, Aiden Brady, Jessica Alves, Jimmy Choo.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 11 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and runways, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
About THIS IS ICON:
founded by Helen Georgio and Rachael Lewis, THIS IS ICON has brought together fashion and music through a series of high octane events celebrating established and emerging talent while initiating an important conversation around chosen causes and fund-raising for varicharities.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+ +1 212-967-6900
