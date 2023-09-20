Family First Attracts Top Talent For Its Mission To Solve The Impossible

Leading caregiver support company Family First adds seasoned strategy, marketing, and sales expertise to its growing team.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Family First, the first expert-led and technology-powered caregiving support benefit, announced it has added several high profile professionals to its growing team, with Alaina Melena named to the role of Senior Vice President of Innovation and Strategy, and Kristy Krueger named as Chief Marketing Officer. Family First has also expanded its sales team, naming Kristin Kwajewski, Dave Lucarelli, and Josh Smithey as Vice President of Sales for their respective regions.

Due to the aging population and other factors, the number of people acting as caregivers is growing at a rapid pace. Currently, one in five workers in the U.S. today is providing caregiving for a loved one, resulting in over $522 billion in lost annual income and reducing work productivity by as much as 30%. Family First's mission is to provide employee benefits that support families with caregiving needs to help solve the problems faced by working caregivers. Family First's new team members are part of the organization's overall strategy to help meet increased demand for its solutions.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Kristy Krueger brings over two decades of experience leading marketing initiatives focused on brand strategy, positioning and digital communications. She has a track record of developing high-performance marketing teams for fast-growing health tech companies. She is known for her ability to steer organizations from small startups to industry leaders.

Senior Vice President of Innovation and Strategy Alaina Melena comes to Family First with a significant track record serving as a strategic advisor for major companies in DEI, workforce support, cost management, and employee wellbeing. She has over 20 years of experience helping employers with the strategy, design, measurement, and implementation of health and welfare benefits.

Kwajewski, Lucarelli, and Smithey add over 50 years of experience to the Family First team. All three possess significant expertise in working closely with payers, employers, and other innovative healthcare organizations to deliver tailored solutions that solve the industry's most pressing problems.

"These are high profile and high impact new hires," said Evan Falchuk, CEO of Family First. "Every single one of them brings a track record of tremendsuccess and a relentless foon getting the job done. I'm thrilled and deeply proud to welcome them to our team."

About Family First: Family First delivers an impactful employee benefit that solves families' true caregiving problems. We are defining the caregiving solutions market with a platform that solves the full spectrum of caregiver challenges. Our high-touch, high-tech solution combines 30 years of experience, a multi-disciplinary team of experts, and leading technology and data analytics. Family First's mission is to ensure families have the caregiving solutions they need and that their loved ones are on the right path. Learn more at Family-First

Alaina Melena, SVP of Innovation and Strategy