Carbon Removal Via Harmful Al Remediation Test Project Launches In U.S.

BlueGreen Water Technologies' Breakthrough Carbon Removal Methodology To be Tested in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) , in partnership with Brigham City, Utah, will test its methodology for carbon removal via freshwater harmful algal bloom remediation on September 25, 2023 at Mantua Reservoir in Box Elder County, Utah.

“The Mantua Reservoir project marks the first test of ourBlueTM methodology, which quantifies how much atmospheric CO2 can be removed by remediating harmful algal blooms,” said Jan Spin , BlueGreen President of the Americas.“By mitigating Mantua Reservoir's toxic alproblem, we will not only be reducing a health and environmental hazard, we will potentially remove sequestered carbon in the process.”

BlueGreen'sBlueTM methodology, approved this year by Social Carbon Foundation, is the first nature-based climate solution to reduce harmful algal blooms and sequester carbon at the same time.

“When carbon-rich toxic algal biomass is treated and sedimented, it sinks to the bottom of the water body along with the carbon it has sequestered,” said Spin.“We believe that carbon remains locked away in the sediment, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions warming our planet. We are excited to test this revolutionary new approach at Mantua Reservoir.”

Mantua Reservoir has suffered outbreaks of harmful alevery year since 2017. This year, the Bear River Health Department issued a warning advisory for Mantua Reservoir in August, urging people not to come into contact with the water.

“Harmful algal blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can produce cyanotoxins that can be harmful to people and animals,” said Dr. Jessica Frost,Science Director, BlueGreen.

“Brigham City has spent countless staff hours testing and monitoring algal blooms over the last several years. These algal blooms have greatly affected recreational opportunities and limited our use of the reservoir,” said Tyler Pugsley, Brigham City Public Works Director.“Our water quality is of the utmost importance to us. Mantua Reservoir is a valuable water resource to our community, and we are excited for this partnership with BlueGreen Water Technologies along with the possibilities this treatment will provide.”

BlueGreen water scientists will apply BlueGreen's floating algaecide, Lake Guard® Oxy, to the surface of Mantua Reservoir on September 25, weather permitting. The project is being financed by environmental impact credits, at no cost to Brigham City.

“BlueGreen's products have a unique, patented coating that allows the algaecide to float on the surface of the water,” said Dr. Frost.“This mode of action targets those toxin-producing cyanobacteria species where they are most concentrated, allowing our team to use less algaecide than conventional treatment methods to achieve the desired result.”

“While intensity and prevalence of toxic alblooms continues to increase around the world, the cost of treatment is often a barrier to intervention,” said Spin.“By leveraging the potential of environmental impact credits, BlueGreen aims to make holistic albloom treatment highly accessible to government agencies around the world.”

BlueGreen deploys its technologies across multiple continents to aid the fight against climate change while improving water quality and availability. Without treatment, the effects tend to cascade from one year to the next.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world's water systems.

