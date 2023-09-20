Predictwind Unveils Game-Changing GO! Exec 5MB Plan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The Perfect Complement to Starlink at Sea With the GO! exec 5MB Plan, we're not just providing a backup for Starlink users; we're offering peace of mind, safety, and the power to stay connected when it matters most.” - Jon BilgerAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- PredictWind , a global leader in weather forecasting for the marine industry, is proud to announce its latest initiative aimed at transforming how mariners utilize their communication devices. Recognizing the critical importance of power, safety, redundancy, and speed in offshore inteconnectivity, PredictWind introduces the GO! exec 5MB plan , designed to seamlessly complement the needs of those relying on Starlink at sea.
Starlink's advanced satellite communication, in synergy with the GO! exec, unlocks unparalleled redundancy in offshore connectivity. With the introduction of the GO! exec 5MB plan, sailors can now enjoy uninterrupted hourly GPS tracking while minimizing power consumption. Safety remains paramount in PredictWind's commitment, and the GO! exec's emergency capabilities provide both safety and peace of mind, making this package an irresistible value proposition for maritime professionals.
Jon Bilger, CEO of PredictWind, affirms the significance of this innovation, stating, "As mariners, we understand the critical importance of reliable and efficient communications at sea. With the GO! exec 5MB Plan, we're not just providing a backup for Starlink users; we're offering peace of mind, safety, and the power to stay connected when it matters most. It's a game-changer in offshore connectivity, and we're proud to be at the forefront of innovation in this field."
The GO! exec 5MB plan is set to launch at an attractive price point of US$69.95 per month, strategically tailored as an emergency backup solution for Starlink users, offering a host of tangible benefits:
Power Efficiency: Starlink's considerable power consumption often poses challenges for continuoperation on most boats. For services requiring 24/7 communication, such as GPS tracking, AI polars, and the PredictWind Anchor App, the GO! exec, consuming a mere 5W, emerges as the ideal choice. This minimizes power usage and allows Starlink to be activated only when needed.
Emergency Preparedness: In scenarios where power outages or lightning strikes could render Starlink ineffective, the GO! exec's backup battery proves invaluable. Equipped with dedicated satellite voice capabilities, it ensures mariners are never left stranded.
Robustness and Reliability: The GO! exec boasts an impressive IP65 waterproof rating, setting it apart from Starlink's routers and antennas, which possess comparatively lower ratings and are more susceptible to failure in challenging conditions. Furthermore, Starlink's functionality can be compromised in heavy rainfall.
Detailed information about the GO! exec 5MB Safety Plan is available on the PredictWind website at .
About PredictWind
PredictWind stands as a global leader in weather forecasting for the marine industry, offering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to sailors, racing teams, and industry professionals worldwide. With its industry-leading forecasts, live wind observations, and advanced routing capabilities, PredictWind continues to set the standard for accuracy, reliability, and user-friendly weather insights.
