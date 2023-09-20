BSF SDG Reviews Security Measures Along IB In Jammu Frontier, Visits IB Inmba

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – BSF Special Director General (SDG) Y B Khurania visited the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector and reviewed the security measures taken by the force, a spokesperson said on Saturday.
Khurania arrived here on a three-day visit to review the security situation along the Jammu frontier on Friday.
BSF Inspector General (IG) D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to the SDG covering all critical aspects of border security and domination along the borderline in Jammu, the BSF spokesperson said.
Boora described the general security scenario in the area of operation, including the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects along the International Border (IB), he said.
Khurania visited the Samba sector where he was briefed about the recent threats being faced by the BSF in the area, ranging from tunnelling and cross-border smuggling. A special emphasis was given to the threats posed by drones coming from across the border, he said.
The SDG was shown variborder domination aspects on the ground.
Khurania addressed the troops and praised them for their effective border duties round the clock, the spokesperson said.
