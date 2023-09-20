Icjntinues Public Hearings On Ukraine's Genocide Claims Against Sia

This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

On the third day of hearings, the representatives of 32 countries, which joined the case with their interventions, are speaking.

In particular, these are 26 Member States of the European Union, excluding Hungary, as well as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom. This is an unprecedented number of states taking part in the judicial action.

Germany spoke first in court, followed by Australia. The third speaker represented a group of countries, namely Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Liechtenstein. Such countries as Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Romania and Sweden also presented their stance jointly. Bulgaria took the floor after them, followed by Canada and the Netherlands. A recess was called afterwards.

It is worth noting that the representative of one country has 10 minutes allotted for the speech. For those representing a group of countries, the time limit is 15 minutes.

In their speeches, the countries presented their vision of the case and cited articles of the Convention that directly relate to Ukraine's claim. Some representatives also emphasized that they had joined the case as parties to the Convention.

A reminder that the dispute concerns the interpretation, application and enforcement of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

In a lawsuit filed against the Russian Federation with the UN International Court of Justice, Ukraine demands that Russia be held accountable for distorting the concept of 'genocide'.

Ukraine filed the suit on February 26, 2022, two days after Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin had accused Kyiv of genocide, which Ukraine allegedly committed in Donbas, starting in 2014, and used it as a pretext for invading the country on February 24, 2022.

The court will hold a hearing on jurisdiction, and if the court finds that it has jurisdiction and that the claim is admissible in whole or in part, then the next step is to hear the case on its merits.