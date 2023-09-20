Turkmenistan Disses Expansion Ofprehensiveoperation In 'C5+1' Dialogue Format

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 20. Turkmenistan is discussing expansion of comprehensive cooperation
with theand Central Asian countries in the format of the C5+1
dialogue, Trend reports.
The discussions took place on the sidelines of the UN General
Assembly, between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov,
the heads of the rest of the Central Asian countries and US
President Joe Biden.
The issues of expanding economic and energy cooperation,
ensuring food security, climate change, regional security and
ongoing reforms aimed at improving governance and the rule of law
were discussed at the meeting.
In his speech after the summit, Joe Biden said that the United
States and Central Asian countries are creating a new business
platform that will complement the diplomatic dialogue in the 'C5+1'
format and will allow better linking the private sector of the
countries for development.
The 'C5+1' format, created in 2015, serves as a multilateral
mechanism of interaction between the five Central Asian countries
and the US. The dialogue focuses on issues of economic development,
regional cooperation and security.
