Western Azerbaijanmunity Rejects Statements Byuncil Of Europe Representatives

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Western
Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased statements of some
representatives of the Council of Europe regarding anti-terrorist
activities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, the Western Azerbaijan
Community said, Trend reports.
It is noted that the realization of measures on Azerbaijan's
territory to overcome terrorist threats and restore constitutional
order is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan.
"Those who turn a blind eye to the expulsion of Azerbaijanis
from Armenia, Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories and
their destruction, as well as the expulsion of about one million
Azerbaijanis from there, and who previously stated in response to
Azerbaijan's appeals that the Council of Europe does not deal with
this issue, have now, for some reason, started to worry about
Azerbaijan's legitimate activities. We call on the Council of
Europe to respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and
sovereignty and support the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from
Armenia," the Community stressed.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh
economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian
armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize
their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful
population returning to the territories liberated from occupation,
civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works,
and our military personnel, as well as to restore the
constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist
measures have been launched in the region.
Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets
during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed
formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the
use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the
Azerbaijani Army.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives
of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent, on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4),
an agreement was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist
activities under the following conditions: Armenian armed forces
formations, illegal Armenian armed formations located in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their
combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm,
Armenian armed forces formations leave the territory of Azerbaijan,
illegal Armenian armed formations are disbanded.
