Western Azerbaijanmunity Rejects Statements Byuncil Of Europe Representatives

It is noted that the realization of measures on Azerbaijan's territory to overcome terrorist threats and restore constitutional order is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan.

"Those who turn a blind eye to the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories and their destruction, as well as the expulsion of about one million Azerbaijanis from there, and who previously stated in response to Azerbaijan's appeals that the Council of Europe does not deal with this issue, have now, for some reason, started to worry about Azerbaijan's legitimate activities. We call on the Council of Europe to respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty and support the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," the Community stressed.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4), an agreement was reached on the cessation of local anti-terrorist activities under the following conditions: Armenian armed forces formations, illegal Armenian armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm, Armenian armed forces formations leave the territory of Azerbaijan, illegal Armenian armed formations are disbanded.