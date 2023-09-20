Major Regional Railway Project Planned In Kyrgyzstan - President Japarov

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 20. A major
regional railway project is planned in Kyrgyzstan, which is very
important for the country, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov
said, Trend reports.
The president made the remark during the inaugural C5+1
presidential summit on the margins of the United Nations General
Assembly, held in New York.
He mentioned that Kyrgyzstan continues to modernize its critical
transportation infrastructure. The country is currently executing
variprojects across different sectors, such as infrastructure,
industry, agriculture, irrigation, and transportation
logistics.
He also said that Kyrgyzstan advocates for a more extensive
presence of foreign partners, including American businesses, in
both the country and the region.
According to him, Kyrgyzstan is ready to engage in comprehensive
international cooperation across key sectors such as the green
economy, hydroenergy, IT technologies, employment, and
education.
C5+1 is a regional diplomatic platform of theand the
governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan,
and Uzbekistan. This C5+1 format was established in November 2015
to address common security and environmental issues, enhance
regional trade, and improvetrade and investment prospects in
the region.
