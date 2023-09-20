The Latvian Foreign Minister Meets The Foreign Ministers Of Somalia, Seychelles, And Dominica In New York

On 19 September 2013, during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Krišjānis Kariņš, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Abshir Omar Jama, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles, Sylvestre Radegonde, and the

Minister for Foreign Affairs, International business, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr.

Vince Henderson.

In their meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Latvia and

Somalia

discussed the European Union's support for the African Union missions in Somalia: AMISOM (the African Union Mission in Somalia) and ATMIS (the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia).

The officials agreed that the fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia was vital for stability in the wider Horn of Africa region.

The Ministers then discussed the food insecurity crisis in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, as well as current developments in the work of international organisations, including the global consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In a conversation with the

Minister for Foreign Affairs

and Tourism of

Seychelles, Krišjānis Kariņš underlined Latvia's support for organizing the 4th Conference of Small Island Developing States (SIDS). It will take place in Antigua and Barbuda in 2024 and aims to promote sustainable and inclusive development. Latvia has been elected to the Bureau of the Preparatory Committee of SIDS4: the Latvian Ambassador to the UN, Sanita Pavļuta-Deslandes will be Rapporteur for the conference.

The Foreign Ministers also discussed the climate change challenges and their impact on the national economies. In the context of the global impact of the Russian war against Ukraine, both ministers pointed to the impact of inflation. Minister Krišjānis Kariņš pointed out Russia's accountability for those consequences.

In the meeting with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of

Dominica, bilateral cooperation was discussed, as were opportunities for cooperation within international organisations, and international policy developments. Krišjānis Kariņš acknowledged that Latvia was ready to strengthen bilateral dialogue with Dominica as well as being interested in promoting closer cooperation with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which is under the Dominican Presidency during the 2nd half of 2023. The Ministers agreed that the third Summit of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), held in Brussels on 17 and 18 July, has given a new dynamism to more active cooperation between the two regions.

The officials also exchanged views on issues related to Russia's war against Ukraine. Krišjānis Kariņš thanked his Dominican counterpart for support offered by Dominica to Ukraine in UNGA resolutions.