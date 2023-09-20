ASCENT RESOURCES INITIATES RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM AND DECLARES INITIAL DISTRIBUTION TO UNITHOLDERS

Ascent's financial sponsors, The Energy & Minerals Group, First Reserve and Riverstone, added "The commencement of an equity distribution program represents a significant milestone for Ascent and is a testament to the quality of the Company's asset base, strong operational execution, and prudent approach to risk management. This inaugural distribution represents Ascent's continuing commitment to a disciplined capital program grounded in a return of capital to shareholders through a combination of continued debt reduction, share repurchases and distributions."

About Ascent Resources:

Ascent is one of the largest private producers in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, producing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued foon good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost, reliable and clean-burning energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts. For more information, visit .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any future distributions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ascent undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

