Jordan, Hungary Look To Strengthen Ties Through Increasedoperation

Amman, Sep. 20 (Petra) - Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Khaldoun Heena met with Hungarian ambassador Attila Kali for talks over enhancing Jordanian-Hungarian ties.
During the Wednesday meeting, Heena said economic collaborations and trade volume need to be boosted by utilizing the historic relations with Hungary.
He added that His Majesty King Abdullah II's speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday was straightforward and honest. The King, he indicated, spoke on behalf of the entire world and discussed the challenges that the Kingdom is currently facing, stressing the importance of the international community taking responsibility and performing its duties.
The MP underscored the importance of aiding Jordan in its pursuit of a fair and complete resolution for peace, supporting the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, particularly in light of the immense strain on its resources and infrastructure due to the many waves of refugees it receives.
Kali emphasized the significance of meetings that aim to enhance bilateral relations between countries, particularly in trade, investment, and parliamentary affairs, highlighting the newly reached agreement that will bolster economic cooperation by establishing logistics zones in Jordan and Hungary.
He confirmed that the Hungarian government will continue to provide full educational scholarships for Jordanian students, adding that 400 scholarships have been awarded so far.
The envoy affirmed his country's commitment to increasing cooperation with the Kingdom in key areas including water, agriculture, tourism, and education.
