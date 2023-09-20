Touchstone Essentials Launches New Blood Sugar Support Supplement Glntrol

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddie Stone, the Founder and CEO of the global direct selling e-commerce wellness company, Touchstone Essentials, has officially announced the launch of a revolutionary all-natural supplement to support healthy blood sugar.

Research shows that an estimated 88% of people experience

dysregulated glucose levels, leading to spikes in blood sugar that can cause frequent hunger, intense cravings for sweet foods, and contribute to stubborn weight gain.

Touchstone Essentials Launches New Blood Sugar Support Supplement Gluco-Control

Today, the average person consumes more sugar in one month than our ancestors did in one year. As sugar consumption has skyrocketed, so too has the number of people experiencing insulin resistance and weight gain. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) over 1 in 3 adults currently have pre-diabetes.

These troubling trends led Eddie Stone to seek out a natural approach to support

healthy blood sugar . Through his research, he learned that scientists had recently made a breakthrough discovery, finding a plant-based enzyme that could convert glucose molecules from food into a form of resistant starch, thereby reducing the amount of glucose released into the body.

Immediately recognizing the potential for this glucose-converting enzyme to change people's lives, Eddie Stone worked with the scientists to develop an exclusive natural supplement to provide healthy blood sugar support for people, called

Gluco-Control .

"We are excited to bring Gluco-Control to market and share this breakthrough natural way to support healthy blood sugar levels," shared Stone. "We know that too much sugar is toxic for the body, and that many people struggle with the effects of blood sugar spikes daily, affecting their health and quality of life. Touchstone Essentials' Gluco-Control is a game-changer."

Gluco-Control was developed with a unique glucose control complex featuring glucose-converting enzymes, organic mushrooms, and probiotics to provide natural blood sugar support. Gluco-Control is all-natural, non-GMO and gluten-free, making it an ideal choice for health-consciconsumers.

Each bottle of Gluco-Control contains 60 capsules and is easy to use by simply taking 1 or 2 capsules about an hour before a main meal for optimal glucose support and digestive health. Gluco-Control is also available with subscription savings, and comes with free shipping in theand most international markets.

"Our mission is to touch lives with goodness. With the introduction of Gluco-Control, we're providing a much-needed solution to the problem of excess sugar in the food we eat, and empowering people to live healthier, happier lives," said Stone.

To learn more, visit

TheGoodInside

About Touchstone Essentials

Touchstone Essentials was born in 2012 with a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices, and sustainability. Our vision is to touch the lives of five million families with goodness. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, our wellness products help people detox, build, and balance and are backed by tens of thousands of five-star verified reviews. Learn more about how to build a good life at

.

Press Contact:

Sonia O'Farrell

+1 919-900-4300 x106



SOURCE Touchstone Essentials