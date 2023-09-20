Alliancebernstein Launches AB Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (LRGC) On NYSE Arca

"The launch of AB U.S. Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation and growth in order to meet evolving client needs," said AB's Global Head of ETFs and Portfolio Solutions Noel Archard.

The investment objective of LRGC is long-term growth of capital. LRGC uses a research-driven stock selection process to identify large-cap U.S. stocks with strong company fundamentals. LRGC is an actively-managed equity portfolio. In managing LRGC, AB uses both fundamental and quantitative research to determine the securities in which to invest and to manage risk.



"We are thrilled to provide a new investment option for our clients in one of our core U.S. equity strategies," said AB's Head of Equities Christopher Hogbin. "With this new ETF, a broad range of clients will have access to a compelling active equity strategy delivered in a liquid, transparent and tax efficient vehicle."

The launch of LRGC marks the 7th ETF launch for AB since the inception of the firm's first ETF in September 2022.

For more information and to learn more about AB's ETF platform, visit

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of

August 31, 2023, AllianceBernstein had

$694 billion

in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website,

.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

Investing in securities involves risk and there is no guarantee of principal.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund/Portfolio carefully before investing. For copies of our prospecor summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, visitonline at or contact your AB representative. Please read the prospecand/or summary prospeccarefully before investing.

Shares of the ETF may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price on the exchange on which they are listed. The market price of an ETF's shares may be at, above or below the ETF'sasset value ("NAV") and will fluctuate with changes in the NAV as well as supply and demand in the market for the shares. Shares of the ETF may only be redeemed directly with the ETF at NAV by Authorized Participants, in very large creation units. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for the Fund's shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling the Fund's shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

Equity Securities Risk : The Fund invests in publicly traded equity securities, and their value may fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and unpredictably, which means a security may be worth more or less than when it was purchased. Capitalization Risk : Investments in small- and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile than investments in large-capitalization companies. Foreign (Non-U.S.) Investment Risk : Investments in securities of non-U.S. issuers may involve more risk than those of U.S. issuers. These securities may fluctuate more widely in price and may be more difficult to trade than domestic securities due to adverse market, economic, political, regulatory, or other factors. Non-Diversification Risk : The Fund may have more risk because it is "non-diversified", meaning that it can invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers. Accordingly, changes in the value of a single security may have a more significant effect, either negative or positive, on the Fund'sasset value than the NAV of a diversified fund. New Fund Risk : The Fund is a recently organized fund, giving prospective investors a limited track record on which to base their investment decision.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB) is the investment adviser for the Fund. Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to AB.

The [A/B] logo is a registered service mark of AllianceBernstein and AllianceBernstein® is a registered service mark used by permission of the owner, AllianceBernstein L.P.

