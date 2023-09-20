Interface Systems Opens New Distribution Center in Dallas, TX

In addition to creating new jobs, the 31,000-square-foot facility enhances Interface's distribution capabilities to better serve its nationwide customers with expedited services.

“Interface builds complex integrated technology solutions with 24/7/365 monitoring and support for major brands across North America,” explains Bud Homeyer, Chief Operations Officer at Interface.“The company has experienced substantial growth over the past several years, and the variety of platforms and technologies we are supporting has increased as well. With an excellent transportation backbone and several airports in close proximity, Dallas is an ideal location for setting up our distribution center for domesticshipments.”

The Dallas distribution center is located close to Interface's interactive Security Operations Center (iSOC) in Plano. The iSOC is the nerve center of Interface's remote video monitoring operations that secures over 75,000 customer sites. Together, these facilities employ over 200 people in the Dallas area.

The Dallas distribution center allows Interface to reduce average shipment transit times, optimize operating costs, and minimize carbon footprint.

"The opening of this new distribution center is an important milestone for Interface," said Brent Duncan, CEO at Interface. "Optimizing lead time to install key components of our solutions allows our customers to launch new sites faster and minimize downtime. We take pride in our ability to offer relentless customer support, and the new distribution center enablesto deliver on that promise. "

With over 700 employees nationwide, Interface is always looking to recruit talented individuals to join its team. For more information about TX-based and nationwide career opportunities at Interface, please visit:

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation's top brands. Learn more and followon our blog Making IT Happe and on LinkedIn .

