5G Infrastructure Market Size To Surpassd 348.76 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 45.2%

The global 5G Infrastructure Market size was valued at USD 20.19 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 348.76 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period. The concept of 5G technology has picked up immense pace in recent years as there is a strong demand for low-latency and highly efficient network infrastructure. 5G infrastructure mainly consists of Radio Access Network (RAN), core, and transport technology to provide low-latency, high throughput, high connection density, and high mobility. The introduction of this infrastructure is expected to create several attractive growth opportunities for companies, teloperators, and stakeholders. This factor will fuel the 5G infrastructure market growth.

Key Industry Development: February 2023 – Fujitsu introduced a new 5G vRAN solution that combined the company's virtualized DU (vDU) and virtualized CU (vCU) with NVIDIA's GPU technology. Fujitsu would provide these solutions to telecommunications carriers from March 2023.

Key Takeaways

COVID-19 Pandemic-related Restrictions Slowed the Rollout of 5G Infrastructure

Network Slicing to Pave Way for Adoption of 5G Network

By Spectrum Band Analysis: Increasing Demand for Enhanced Coverage Likely to Fuel Need for Mid Band Spectrum

5G Infrastructure Market Size in North America was USD 103.56 Billion in 2022 Network Slicing to Pave Way for Adoption of 5G Network

Companies leading the 5G Infrastructure Market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Nokia (Finland), ZTE Corporation (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Mavenir (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 45.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 348.76 Billion Base Year 2022 5G Infrastructure Market Size in 2022 USD 20.19 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Communication Infrastructure, Spectrum Band, Network Architecture, End User and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of IoT-Connected Devices to Boost Market Growth

As per a report by the Alliance for the Inteof Things Innovation (AIOTI), the Inteof Things (IoT) technology was anticipated to connect nearly 50 billion devices by 2020. Moreover, this technology has several applications in variareas such as smart homes, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and automotive. Inteof Things (IoT) needs an efficient communication infrastructure and reliable connections with low latency, which will further drive the market share.

However, rising cybersecurity concerns may impede market growth.





Segmentation:

By Communication Infrastructure



RAN (Radio Access Network)

Transport Technology Core Technology

By Spectrum Band



Low Band (<1 GHz)

Mid Band (1-6GHz) High Band (24-40GHz)

By Network Architecture



Non-standalone Standalone

By End User



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Government

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Market to Grow Exponentially Due to Presence of Leading 5G Service Providers

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market as the region has a vast presence of reputed 5G and communication service providers. In fact, China dominated the regional market and captured more than half of the total market share in 2020.

Europe is predicted to record a notable CAGR during the forecast period as the regional governments are introducing several supportive policies to promote the deployment of 5G networks.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Market Players to Foon Providing Innovative 5G Network Solutions

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Qualcomm Technologies, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Network, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, and Dell EMC. These companies are collaborating with other leading firms to create and launch advanced 5G infrastructure solutions to expand their market presence.





FAQ's

How big is the 5G Infrastructure Market?

5G Infrastructure Market size was USD 20.19 billion in 2022.

How fast is the 5G Infrastructure Market growing?

The 5G Infrastructure Market will exhibit a CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





