Tialmansultant Aleksey Krylov Presents An M&A Exit Case Study To Sutton Capital Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Tialma, a fractional CFO consultancy to healthcare and life sciences companies, announces today that lead consultant Aleksey Krylov is presenting a case study on Exit Through M&A 101 with Sutton Capital . The presentation is scheduled for September 20, 2023. The case study covers the M&A basics and gives students a flavor for acquiring or selling a venture-backed startup. Aleksey Krylov previously presented Financial Modeling & Deal Exit Scenarios, and Waterfall Calculation Lessons with Sutton Capital.
Tialma is honored by the invitation from Sutton Capital CEO Dr. Joel Palathinkal. Aleksey Krylov, a leader in the healthcare practice at Tialma, enjoyed the dialogue with students of Sutton Capital in the past and looks forward to the discussion with future leaders of the venture capital and private equity community.
“I am thrilled to share select lessons from working on live M&A deals,” said Krylov.“The last twenty years in the venture capital and private equity industry offered many rewarding experiences, and I view this as an opportunity to give back to the financial community.”
Tialma invites attendees to join Mr. Krylov and Dr. Palathinkal and submit questions at the event.
About Tialma:
Tialma is a New York-based financial consulting firm that delivers bespoke strategic and fractional CFO solutions to healthcare and life sciences companies. Tialma professionals work with biotech, therapeutics, specialty pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, healthcare technology, and services organizations. The consultancy caters its solutions to accelerate clients' next value inflection with fundraising, business development, and operating finance milestones that dramatically increase shareholder value. For more information, visit .
