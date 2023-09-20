Evensol To Present At Southeast Rngnference

David Wentworth, President and CEO of Evensol

CEO David Wentworth to Discuss Two North Carolina Projects

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Long-time renewable energy developer and financier David Wentworth has just confirmed he will present at the inaugural Southeast RNG Conference 2023.

The all-day program, presented by the RNG Directory and Shale Directories, will be held Oct. 4, in a hotbed for renewable natural gas (RNG) projects, Charlotte, NC, at the Hilton Charlotte Airport.

“We are very pleased to have a conference speaker with the RNG experience and overall developing/financing/operating expertise as David Wentworth,” said Tom Gellrich, Founder and CEO of conference co-presenter RNG Directory.

It's appropriate that Wentworth, currently President and CEO of independent biogas and RNG developer-owner Evensol LLC, should speak at a RNG conference.

Since being formed in 2014, Evensol has acquired renewable energy assets valued at more than $35 million – and recently commissioned two new RNG Projects to add to its portfolio, now worth more than $150 million.

The Oregon-based company's recent RNG projects are the Foothills Renewable RNG project and the Upper Piedmont Renewables Energy project, both located in North Carolina. Evensol was both projects' developer, partnering with Energyneering Solutions, LLC to design, build and now operate the facilities.

Both projects begin with landfill gas as their supply source. The local gas distribution companies involved with the projects are Piedmont Natural Gas and PSNC (Dominion), respectively.

“Evensol is thrilled to bring these projects online, providing a beneficial use for large volumes of landfill gas, while creating a valuable renewable energy source for the residents of North Carolina. We are grateful to all our project stakeholders, investors and lenders for their patience and support in bringing these historic facilities on-line, the first landfill gas to RNG facilities in North Carolina,” said David Wentworth, President and CEO of Evensol.

Each project produces roughly 500,000 dekatherms (Dth) of RNG annually. The combined 1 million Dth is equivalent to the average annual natural gas usage of roughly 17,000 North Carolina residential customers.

