Aircraft Lighting Systems Market : Global Trends, Growth Opportunity To Reach $2.3 Billion By 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Aircraft Lighting Systems Market ," The aircraft lighting systems market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The aircraft lighting system industry holds a great potential in the future, owing to the rise in the global aviation industry and increase in air traffic in developed and developing regions. Arrival of LED lights having a long lifespan, low maintenance, and increased operational efficiency has disrupted business dynamics. Initiatives taken by aircraft lighting system manufacturers to offer custom interior lighting arrangements as per client requirements is expected to drive market competitiveness. In addition, innovative lighting ideas to improve inflight experience of passengers is expected to drive new business opportunities in the coming years.

In addition, the aircraft lighting system market share is highly regulated by varigovernment bodies and regulatory organizations across the globe. Industry players operating within the market enjoy freedom in designing and integrating the interior arrangement of aircraft lighting, string regulations need to be followed by integration of exterior aircraft lighting systems. Regular A, B, C, and D checks of an aircraft during MRO with a substantial foon effective operations of aircraft lighting is also one of the major factors that drive the market growth.

By position, the market is categorized into interior lighting and exterior lighting. Interior lighting is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the coming years. The platform market segment encompasses commercial aircraft, general aviation, private aircraft, and freighter aircraft. The commercial aircraft segment is expected to witness highest market share in the coming years, whereas the general aviation and private aircraft segment is expected to witness highest growth rate, owing to rise in custom interior lighting of private aircraft owners. By lighting type, the LED segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By position, the interior lighting segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By platform, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By lighting type, the LED segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.

By end use, the aftermarket segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period .

Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the aircraft lighting system market are Astronics Corporation, Cobham Aerospace Communications, Collins Aeropsace, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Geltronix, Hoffman Engineering, Honeywell International Inc., Luminator Aerospace, Safran, and STG Aerospace Limited.

