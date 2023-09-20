Russian Embassy in South Korea refuses reports of Moscow, Pyongyang discussing military collaboration

(MENAFN) The Russian Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday refused news that Moscow and Pyongyang talked over military collaboration at last week's two-sided meeting between Leader Vladimir Putin as well as North Korean President Kim Jong-un, a South Korean news agency declared.



The Russian delegation in a report stated that it "directly informed our Korean partners that the speculations circulated by American and South Korean media on this topic are unfounded."



Moscow sticks to all the "international commitments it has undertaken, including those related to the development of mutually beneficial relations with our good neighbor and long-standing partner, North Korea," it emphasized.



The report occurred following South Korea's Foreign Ministry called the Russian diplomat on Tuesday and asked Russia to directly halt military relations with North Korea and abide by the UN Security Council determinations.



The North Korean president went back to Pyongyang by his private train on Tuesday night, a local news agency stated.

MENAFN20092023000045015839ID1107106026