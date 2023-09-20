Erdogan criticizes UN Security Council for lack of international security

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared that the UN Security Council does not work anymore to guarantee international security but as an alternative is a ground for its five permanent member countries to involve in tactical hostilities.



"The Security Council is no longer the guarantor of international security and has become a battleground where the political strategies of five countries clash," declared the leader.



Giving a speech at the yearly UN General Assembly in New York, Erdogan continued that Turkey sees latest occurrences in Northern Cyprus, in which UN peacekeepers attempted to obstruct the constructing of a dynamic linking street, a “manifestation of this empty institutional structure that provides neither justice nor trust.”



“We must immediately restructure institutions under the UN roof responsible for ensuring world peace, security, and welfare,” Erdogan stated.



“We must build a global governance architecture that is capable of representing all origins, beliefs and cultures in the world,” he further mentioned.

